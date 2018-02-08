Marketing of products, brands, services etc. using digital channels or platforms is called digital marketing. Digital marketing is done in order boost sale, increase brand awareness and recognition, and to enhance customer experience. Digital marketing software provides better client interaction and helps to maintain strong customer relationship through various digital channels.

Major factors driving growth of the global digital marketing software market are rising digitalization, emergence of social media platforms, and increasing internet penetration. In addition, increased spending on digital marketing activities by renowned brands and other players for branding and marketing of their products is further expected to drive growth of the global digital marketing software market. Increasing awareness and growing importance of digital marketing are other major factors fueling growth of the global digital marketing software market. Moreover, digital marketing aids in providing better interaction and customer engagement.

Digital marketing helps in reaching mass audience at a given time, but this is possible only when right digital solution is selected, which is a major challenge hampering growth of the global digital marketing software market. In addition, data privacy and security concerns, high cost of digital marketing by agencies, and lack of skilled coders and developers are other factors hampering growth of the market. Shifting preference from tradition marketing to digital marketing is expected to present lucrative opportunities for major players in the global digital marketing software market.

The global digital marketing software market is segmented on basis of type, deployment type, end-user, and region.

North America dominates the global digital marketing software market and is expected to maintain its dominance during the forecast period. This growth is attributed to increasing demand from media and entertainment industry and growing e-commerce sector. The market in Asia Pacific is expected to witness fastest growth and is anticipated to register a CAGR of XX.X% during the forecast period.

Key players in the global digital marketing software market are Adobe System, SAS Institute, Oracle Corporation, IBM Corporation, Microsoft Corporation, SAP AG, Salesforce.com Inc., Hewlett-Packard, Hubspot Inc., and Marketo Inc.