The development of superbugs has necessitated the search for newer methods that can combat microbial resistance. To address this, the application of nanotechnology in microbiology and nanotechnology is gaining traction in a bid to prevent serious consequences. Moreover, drugs administered through nano-based carriers have increased bioavailability and target specificity.

Nanobiotechnology is a veritable tool for the advancement of medical science, which will help improve healthcare practices across the world. This is because nanobiotechnology is the key for studying minute biological samples as small as a single molecule. The use of several nanoparticles and nanodevices for studying small biological samples are expected to benefit human health enormously. The use of nanobiotechnology is expected to extend opportunities and enhance the capabilities of other areas such as forensic science and forensic diagnostics.

The report is an all-important tool to understand the growth trends and market size estimates of the global Nanobiotechnology market for the 2016-2024 period. Based on past performance, the growth trajectory of the global nanobiotechnology market for the future is explained in the report. The report is prepared after an extensive research phase and inputs received from industry experts. The report analyzes the current competitive structure of the market and the changing competitive hierarchy by the end of 2024.

The increasing demand for faster drug discovery, less invasive and pain-free drug delivery, and higher sensitivity in diagnostics are some of the major factors driving the global nanobiotechnology market.

North America and Europe are traditional regions for research and development. With the stabilization of the economic situation, investments and joint ventures in the nanobiotechnology in these regions are expected to rise. This will boost the growth of the global nanobiotechnology market. The advancement of the pharmaceutical sector with newer technologies for drug discovery and drug delivery is also a significant factor fueling the growth of this market. Advancement in software rendering and design technology are expected to stimulate the growth of this market. Advancement of the healthcare and pharmaceutical sector in the developing countries of Asia Pacific will also bolster the growth of this market.

However, factors such as prohibitively expensive manufacturing using nanobiotechnology resulting in high cost of finished goods is restraining the growth of this market. Moreover, environmental hazards pertaining to the disposal of waste and occupational hazards of nanobiotechnology are also challenging the market’s growth.

Nevertheless, the increasing adoption of nanobiotechnology across several industry sectors will favor the market’s growth. The increasing practice of technological integration of government, academic, industrial, and other sectors and assistance provided for the same will also help the development of the global nanobiotechnology market.

The regional segments into which the global nanobiotechnology market is divided are North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and Rest of the World. North America and Europe are traditional regions for advanced research, thus are expected to contribute significantly to the growth of the global nanobiotechnology market.

The report presents a detailed assessment of the global nanobiotechnology market including a competitive profile of the key companies operating in the market. Some of the top companies that have a significant presence in this market are Calando Pharmaceuticals Inc., Advanced Sensor Technologies, Gilead Sciences, Elan Pharmaceuticals, Advectus Life Sciences, Affymetrix, and Applied Nanotech among others.

