The growing demand for healthcare in Mexico, and the surge of medical tourists has fuelled Mexico’s ophthalmic devices market. This report offers an accurate insight of the Mexico ophthalmic devices market with regard to the size, share, trends, analysis and forecast of this market. The report helps in understanding the market structure by segmenting it on the basis of various parameters such as application, disorders and devices.
Highlighting the factors influencing the growth of ophthalmic devices in Mexico, the study explores the development of various market-entry and market expansion strategies, investment opportunities, key market segments, and competitive landscape of the industry.
The report on the Mexico ophthalmic devices market includes historic, current and future statistics of not just the industry as a whole, but also of individual categories that have been identified as maximum revenue generating segments and are expected to register steady growth during the forecast period.
Overview of the Mexico ophthalmic devices market
The pharmaceutical industry in Mexico has evolved rapidly, with leading healthcare providers in the country redefining strategies and paradigms. New regulatory policies, attention to medical studies and R&D, increased expenditure on healthcare infrastructure, starting up new facilities and consolidations are some of the factors that have boosted the overall medical market in Mexico.
The global ophthalmology devices market was valued at $12,925.6 million in 2011 and is expected to grow at a CAGR of 5.1% to $18,286.4 million in the year 2018. In terms of volume and revenue, vision care devices held the maximum share. The U.S. led the world market, occupying 32.8% of the market share. Mexico was identified as a high potential market and is expected to grow at a double digit CAGR during 2012-2018.
The development of new technologies in the area of healthcare has made treatment of eye disorders much safer. Ophthalmic devices have led to better patient outcome, reduced treatment time, lesser discomfort and improved quality care for patients. Demand for the devices has increased in Mexico from patients as well as clinicians at various levels: diagnosis, surgery and vision care. This has fuelled the growth Mexico’s ophthalmic devices market. Moreover, the Mexican government, in 2008, did away with the mandatory manufacturing regulation, allowing new and international players such as Daiichi Ranbaxy, Astellas and Takeda to start operations in the country.
