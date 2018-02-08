Liquid Screed Direct Ltd launched liquid screed services in addition to its traditional screed work. Liquid screed, also known as anhydrite screed, is a much more advanced solution for achieving smooth flooring. The companies new services are available across the UK.

“Liquid Screed has always been at the forefront of using new products, tools and technology to offer excellent services to its customers. With our liquid flooring screed, we hope to offer even better services to all our clients. This new product is not your average cement screed. Liquid flooring screed helps to achieve smoother surfaces in a less time to traditional screed”, said the CEO of the company.

The chief executive further added, “With the introduction of liquid flooring screed at all our UK locations along with our traditional screed services, we hope to take our business to greater heights. Our power screed services enable us to serve all types of small and large properties with incredible ease. It is our endeavour to always adopt new technology and products to our existing range of services. With this new initiative, we hope to serve even more clients across the length and breadth of the country”.

Liquid flooring screed is the ideal solution for achieving a perfectly level surface without using any bonding agent. It is also the perfect screeding solution to use alongside underfloor heating. Use of liquid or flowing screed can save time as it dries extremely quickly. Liquid flooring screed is also a superior product than traditional screed mixes as it doesn’t crack, shrink and is also resistant to bacteria. It is also non-combustible and very durable. With the use of liquid flooring screed, you can make your home a safer place to live. With its use in your business premises, you can ensure durability of the flooring.