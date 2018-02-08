Infinium Global Research has added a new report on Lignin Market. The report presents analysis of global as well as regional markets of lignin market over the period of 2015 to 2023. Moreover, the growth matrix presented by Infinium Global Research identifies the key investment markets in the near future, this will not only help the companies to understand the competitive position in the global lignin market but also make strategic decisions to capture the most lucrative markets in the near future. The market size is presented in terms of value for the historic year 2015 and estimated for forecast period of 2017-2023.

The recent report identified that North America dominated the global lignin market over the last couple of years, while emerging markets of Asia-Pacific and Latin America are anticipated to contribute significantly to the growth in the lignin market worldwide.

The report segments the global lignin market on the basis of product and application.

Global Lignin Market by Product

Lignosulphonate

Kraft Lignin

Organosolv

Others

Global Lignin Market by Application

Concrete Additives

Dye Stuff

Animal Feed

Others

Companies Profiled in the Report

Borregaard Lignotech

ALM

Changzhou Shanfeng Chemical Industry Co. Ltd.

Domsjo Fabriker AB

CIMV

Domtar Corporation

Lignol Energy Corporation

Hubei Zhengdong Chemical Co. Ltd

Meadwestvaco Corporation

Tembec Incorporation

