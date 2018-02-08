DecisionDatabases.com announces a new report “World Laminate Flooring Market Research Report 2022 (covering USA, Europe, China, Japan, India, South East Asia and etc)” added to its database. The report provides key statistics on the current state of the industry and other analytical data to understand the market.

Laminate Flooring market research report provides the newest industry data and industry future trends, allowing you to identify the products and end users driving Revenue growth and profitability. The industry report lists the leading competitors and provides the insights strategic industry Analysis of the key factors influencing the market.

Global Laminate Flooring Market: Product Segment Analysis

• High-Tech Laminate

• Common Type

Global Laminate Flooring Market: Application Segment Analysis

• Residential Laminate Flooring

• Commercial Laminate Flooring

Global Laminate Flooring Market: Regional Segment Analysis

• USA

• Europe

• Japan

• China

• India

• South East Asia

The Players mentioned in our report

• Mohawk Industries

• Shaw Industries

• Tarkett

• Armstrong Corporate

• Power Dekor

• Nature

• Kastamonu Entegre

• Formica Group

• Homenice

• CLASSEN Group

• Mannington Mills

• Wineo

• Samling Group

• Swiss Krono Group

• Egger

• Camsan

• Alsafloor SA

• Beaulieu International Group

• An Xin

• Der International Flooring

• Kronoflooring

• Meisterwerke

• Kaindl Flooring

• Shiyou Timber

• Hamberger Industriewerke

• Range Gunilla Flooring

• Robina Flooring Sdn Bhd

• Terrssun Flooring

• HDM

• Shengda

• Faus Group

• Ter Hurne

• Parador GmbH

Major Points in Table of Contents

Chapter 1 About the Laminate Flooring rIndustry

Chapter 2 World Market Competition Landscape

Chapter 3 World Laminate Flooring Market share

Chapter 4 Supply Chain Analysis

Chapter 5 Company Profiles

Chapter 6 Globalisation & Trade

Chapter 7 Distributors and Customers

Chapter 8 Import, Export, Consumption and Consumption Value by Major Countries

Chapter 9 World Laminate Flooring Market Forecast through 2022

Chapter 10 Key success factors and Market Overview

