The accusation of a criminal offense is not an easy thing and you cannot deal it with your own knowledge. Hiring a criminal defense lawyer in Connecticut can help you. In common, criminal laws are hard to be understood and only a professional will be able to handle it efficiently. The outcomes of criminal offense differ according to its type. There are three levels in this, namely, Infraction, Misdemeanor, and Felony.

Infraction

Comparing to all crimes, infractions are said to be the most basic type of offense. You will be imposed with only fines. Jail time is not applicable to this offense. Infractions include,

• Traffic violations

• Parking in no parking

• Improper licenses or permits for business and more.

Misdemeanor

When a person is imposed with a misdemeanor, he can be put in prison up to one year. It is considered to be severe than infractions. Accompanied by, fine payment is also applicable.

Felony

This is the most serious type of crime and one will be prone to a heavy fine and more than a year of imprisonment. Even death sentence is applicable for few crimes. Few of the felony cases include assault, battery, kidnapping, rape, robbery, murder and more.

Finding a Criminal Defense Lawyer

It is beneficial to hire a criminal defense lawyer in the beginning itself. An experienced lawyer will be able to handle any kind of situation and will be aware of the outcomes of each process. They will be able to give you advice on the current situation and what steps need to be taken after that. They will have a deep knowledge in investigating and gathering evidence. Sometimes, it is also essential to check the police reports. A skilled and an experienced lawyer will be able to do this in an efficient manner.

The first thing you need to check about the lawyer is whether he is specialized in criminal defense. A person who only deals with criminal cases will be updated and familiar with the court proceedings. You can also check his previous cases and come to a decision about his knowledge in the field. Talk to them and when doing so you will able to identify various things about how he deals with the issues and his problems. Then, it is fees. Get to know about the fees in the initial stage and based on that come to a decision. To know more details, visit https://llinaslaw.com/criminal-defense-attorney/