The connectors supplied by Heilind are used is a large varieties of fields including Battery management, database management, industry, lighting, healthcare, aviation, transportation, IoT field and so on. Recently in china, IoT is also catching everyone’s eyes and enjoying a rapid growth. There are lots of products that are very popular in china including Alpha Wire’s environmental-friendly cable, E-switch’s break-proof switch, Molex’s switch & connector, TE-AMP’s sensor and PMOD’s connector and so on.

Hong Kong, February 07, 2018 /PressReleasePing/ – In the exhibition hall, circulation enterprises (distributors) attracted much more attention than manufacturers which specialized in a certain domain. Many enterprises which are taking charge of Chinese distribution network or global distribution network also attended the exhibition, such as Mouser, Digi Key and Arrow, which can be often seen in Korea. The Chinese market has a very large scale. The Chinese domestic market has already exceeded the whole American continent, and the B2B market & B2C market occupied by Chinese market is no less than a huge company. The NPI(New Product Introduction) circulation enterprise — Mouser’s 10% sales of one year is from China(should be more than the reporter mentioned), which means they can still benefit a lot even if they only occupy China’s domestic demand market. Thus, by adopting a variety of strategies, the integrated circulation enterprises are barging into Chinese market to gain great growth.

Heilind Electronics

Founded in 1974, Heilind is named after the founder’s two daughters. Although barely known in Korea, it set up branch offices in the mainland of China and Hong Kong and stepped into Asia market formally in 2012. Heilind sells more than 120 brands of connectors composed of 25 kinds of raw materials. In 1974, Heilind formed a partnership with connector firm Molex. Afterwards, it also made a partnership with Japan’s Omron & Hirose & JAE, American’s TE-AMP & Panduit & 3M, France’s FCI, Swish’s Lemo and so on. Heilind distributes these firms’ products to all over the world.

The connectors supplied by Heilind are used is a large varieties of fields including Battery management, database management, industry, lighting, healthcare, aviation, transportation, IoT field and so on. Recently in china, IoT is also catching everyone’s eyes and enjoying a rapid growth. There are lots of products that are very popular in china including Alpha Wire’s environmental-friendly cable, E-switch’s break-proof switch, Molex’s switch & connector, TE-AMP’s sensor and PMOD’s connector and so on.

Dave Tan, Asian branch office’s product marketing manager, said “We had a good performance in 2017, and we will continue to achieve great results in IoT market for family and industrial use in 2018.” “We are working to develop the products related to IBS (Intelligent Building System)’s lighting, temperature and control in design house located in Hong Kong. And we will continue to focus on the Asian market including the mainland of China, Taiwan and Hong Kong, and strive to further expand the scale of it.” To the questions about the branch office settlement in Korea, Richard Sze, the manager of regional business division replied “We have no plans to set up a branch office in Korea for the moment. But Korea is an important part of Asian market. So in the following 2-3 years, we may watch the market closely and prepare to set one.”

About Heilind Electronics:

Founded in 1974, Heilind Electronics, Inc. (http://www.heilind.com) is one of the world’s leading distributors of connectors, relays, switches, thermal management & circuit protection products, terminal blocks, wire & cable, wiring accessories and insulation & identification products. Heilind has over 40 facilities in the United States, Canada, Mexico, Brazil, Germany, Hong Kong, Singapore and China.

Heilind Asia Pacific (http://www.heilindasia.com) commenced operations in Dec 2012, and now has 19 locations throughout Asia. Its industry leading service offering to customers in Asia Pacific is the result of a commitment to the belief of “Distribution As It Should Be”. Learn more on Twitter, Facebook,and Weibo.

Press Contact:

sarah luo

Heilind Asia Pacific

RM 1707-10,DELTA HOUSE,3 ON YIU ST

26119634

http://www.heilindasia.com/