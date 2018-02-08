Sandboxing is a security term, which runs the programmes or application in a virtual environment separately from other programs before its installation to prevent it from affecting the system with any harmful malware or viruses.

Increasing incidence of malicious attacks, cyber-attacks, and cyber threats coupled with increasing penetration of internet of thing (IoT) devices has boosted demand for sandboxing. These are key factors driving growth of the global sandboxing market. In addition, increasing adoption of sandboxing application (https://marketresearch.biz/report/sandboxing-market/)by various sectors such as BSFI, legal, IT etc. are expected to further fuel growth of the global sandboxing market.

High initial cost is a major factor hampering growth of the global sandboxing market. Additionally, sandboxing locks settings of some applications, and sometimes restricts access to necessary admin files these are other challenges expected to hamper growth of the global sandboxing market.

Development of software with higher level of security is expected to create opportunities for key players in the global sandboxing market over the forecast period.

The global sandboxing market is segmented into solution, organizational size, vertical. On the basis of region, the global sandboxing market is segmented into North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, Middle East & Africa.

Do Inquiry About Report Here: https://marketresearch.biz/report/sandboxing-market/#inquiry

North America market is a dominant player in the global sandboxing market and accounts for largest market share in terms of revenue as compared to that of markets in other regions. This is attributed to well-developed IT industry and presence of leading sandboxing software developers. Europe market accounts for the second largest revenue share contribution to the global sandboxing market followed by markets in Asia Pacific, Latin America and Middle East & Africa respectively. The market in Asia Pacific is projected to witness fastest growth in terms of revenue, owing to growing development of IT infrastructure in the emerging economies in this region.

Prominent market players operating in the global sandboxing market include Zscaler, Inc., Symantec Corporation, Sophos Ltd., McAfee, LLC, Dell SonicWALL, Inc., Cisco Systems, Inc., Ceedo Technologies, Ltd. Juniper Networks, Inc., Fortinet, Inc., FireEye, Inc.