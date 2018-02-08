Robot operating system (ROS) is not a software application nor an operating system, but a robotic middleware which runs on different operating systems such as Linux, windows, etc. In robot operating systems communication is carried over different protocols such as transmission control protocol (TCP), internet protocol (IP), etc.

Rapid industrialization and increasing demand for automation of processes (https://marketresearch.biz/report/robot-operating-system-market/) are major factors driving growth of the global robot operating system market. In addition, increasing demand for ROS from manufacturing and healthcare sectors is further fueling growth of the global robot operating system market. Moreover, adopting of ROS by major automotive manufacturers is further propelling growth of the global robot operating system market. For instance, BMW is implementing some advanced features such as emergency stop assistance, automatic parking, 360° collision avoidance, etc. in its vehicles that run on ROS.

As robot operating system is an open source platform, there are security concerns related to implementation. This is a key factor hampering growth of the global robot operating system market. In addition, ROS works perfectly in dynamic environments but has its limitation when it comes to tasks such as painting, arc welding etc. This is another factor expected to hamper growth of the global robot operating system market to a significant extent over the forecast period.

The global robot operating system is segmented on the basis of type, application, and region. On the basis of region, the global robot operating system is segmented into North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, and Middle East & Africa.

North America dominates the global robot operating system market and is expected to maintain its dominance over the forecast period. This growth can be attributed to early and high adoption rate of this technology. The market in Europe is expected to witness considerable growth, owing to increasing adoption of this technology in automotive sector. Whereas, the market in Asia Pacific is expected to witness significant growth and is projected to register a CAGR of X.X% during the forecast period. This can be attributed to rapid industrialization and presence of few key players in countries in the region.

Key players in global Robot operating system market are ABB Ltd., Husarion Inc., Stanley Innovation Inc., Clearpath Robotics, Cyberbotics Ltd, Fanuc Corporation, KUKA AG, iRobot Corporation, Rethink Robotics, and Yaskawa America, Inc.