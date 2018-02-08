Release agents are chemicals applied to surface of a mold or container, to prevent other substances from sticking to it. It can provide a solution in processes involving mold release, die-cast release, plastic release, adhesive release, and tire and web release. Release agents are used widely in many industries such as plastics, paper, rubber, etc. to eliminate adhesion between surfaces.

Rising demand for bakery and confectionary food products (https://marketresearch.biz/report/release-agents-market/) resulting in usage of release agents as a processing aid is a key factor driving growth of the global release agents market. In addition, increasing use of release agents in concrete construction industry for preventing adhesion, in rubber molding, and parting agent for aluminum are other factors expected to fuel growth to the global release agents market globally. Also, increasing adoption of release agents in plastics, die casting, and paper industries is another major factor anticipated to boost growth of the global release agents over the forecast period.

However, increasing price of raw materials for production of release agents is a key factor restraining growth of the global release agents market. Furthermore, release agents are composed of some hazardous chemicals that require federal regulations for use in some industries such as plastic and rubber industry, which is expected to hamper growth of the global release agents market over the forecast period.

The global release agent market report has been segmented on the basis of product type, end-user, and region. On the basis of region, the global release agents market is segmented into North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, and Middle East & Africa.

The market in North America accounted for highest revenue share in the global release agents market owing to presence of several market players, and rising demand for release agents in end use industries such as plastics and rubber. The market in Europe accounts for second-highest revenue share contribution in the global release agents market followed by markets in Asia Pacific, Latin America, and Middle East & Africa respectively. The market in Asia Pacific is expected to register highest CAGR in terms of revenue, owing to increasing use of release agents in confectionary and bakery industry in countries in the region.

Prominent players in the global release agents market include Chem-Trend L.P., Henkel AG & Co. KGaA, Wacker Chemie AG, Croda International Plc, Michelman Inc., Cresset Chemical Company, Daikin Industries, MCGee Industries, Inc., Grignard LLC, and Chukyo Europe GmbH