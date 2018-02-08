A syringe is a simple pump consisting of a plunger and a cylindrical tube called a barrel. Open end of the syringe can have a hypodermic needle, nozzle or a tubing that is present to direct flow into and out of the barrel. Syringes are primarily used to administer injections, infuse intravenous therapy into the bloodstream. Prefilled syringes are disposable syringes (https://marketresearch.biz/report/prefilled-syringes-market/)that contain liquid or substance that needs to be administered prefilled. Prefilled syringes are basically ready-to-use pharmaceutical products. These are mainly used when an individual is suffering from long-term conditions and self-administration of medication is necessary.

Increasing incidence of chronic diseases such as diabetes, and growing adoption of self-injection devices are key factors driving growth of the global prefilled syringes market. In addition, rising demand for single-use syringes, and presence of a large patient pool in emerging economies are other factors expected to fuel growth of the global prefilled syringes market over the forecast period.

However, lack of proper safety features for preservation of liquids or substances in prefilled syringes, and developments in alternatives for prefilled syringes such as nano-patches are key factors restraining growth of the global prefilled syringes market over the forecast period.

A major and rising trend in the global prefilled syringes market is growing adoption of self-injection devices among individuals in developed and developing economies.

The global prefilled syringes market report has been segmented on the basis of type, material, design, application, and region. On the basis of region, the global prefilled syringe market is segmented into North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, and Middle East & Africa.

Currently, the market in Europe dominates the global prefilled syringes market in revenue terms owing to high awareness levels among individuals about prefilled syringes, and presence of a large patient pool in countries in the region. The market in North America accounted for second-highest revenue share in the global prefilled syringes market, due to high healthcare expenditure by governments of countries in the region, followed by markets in Latin America, Asia Pacific, and Middle East & Africa respectively. The market in Asia Pacific is projected to witness fastest growth in terms of revenue, owing to increasing incidence of diabetes, growing aging population, and rising demand for self-administered medication from emerging economies such as India and China in the region.

Prominent players in the global prefilled syringe market include Becton, Dickinson and Company, Gerresheimer AG, SCHOTT AG, West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc., Stevanato Group S.p.a. (Ompi), Catalent, Inc., Weigao Group, Vetter Pharma- Fertigung GmbH & Co. KG, NIPRO PHARMA CORPORATION, and MedPro Inc.