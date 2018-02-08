Food emulsifiers are used for improving texture of food, to mix ingredients well, and provide good taste as well as quality of the product. Due to its various functional properties and benefits it is widely used in various food products. The effective use of various emulsifiers such as lecithins, stearoyl lactylates, polyglycerol esters, and sucrose esters are contributed towards the growth of market over the forecast period. Rising preference for packaged food is resulting into increase in prevalence of obese population globally.

Rising consumer demand for trans-fat products (https://marketresearch.biz/report/food-emulsifiers-market/) to incorporate the use of emulsifiers in their products to reduce the calories and fat content is a key factors driving growth of the global emulsifiers market. In addition, extensive use of food emulsifiers in confectionary and bakery products, expansion of processed and frozen food industry are other factors expected to fuel growth of the global food emulsifiers market over the forecast period. Moreover, increasing awareness of available emulsifiers types among the consumers expected to support growth of the global food emulsifiers market in the near future.

However, high investment cost for R&D activities is a key factor restraining the global food emulsifiers market. In addition, presence of local market players may create competition with global market players.

Moreover, developing new food emulsifiers for low fat food products in the food emulsifiers industry is a current trend expected to fuel growth of the global food emulsifiers market in next ten years. Additionally, increasing research activities for health benefits expected to create numerous opportunities for market players in the global market.

The global food emulsifiers market report has been segmented on the basis of type, source, application, and region. On the basis of region, the global food emulsifiers market is segmented into North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, and Middle East & Africa.

Amongst the various geographical region, the market in Europe is expected to dominate the global food emulsifiers market in terms of revenue, owing to increasing consumer demand for innovative and convenient product. The market in North America accounted for second-highest revenue share in the global food emulsifiers market, owing to high standards of living, busy lifestyle, increasing demand for processed food are expected to witness growth of targeted market over the forecast period. The market in Asia Pacific is projected to have fastest growth in terms of revenue, owing to increasing industrialization of food & beverage sector and wide consumer base in developed as well as in developing countries in this region. In addition, increasing demand for frozen meat products in China is expected to further fuel growth of the global food emulsifiers market over the forecast period.

Key players in the global food emulsifiers market include Archer Daniels Midland Company, E. I. du Pont de Nemours and Company, Cargill India Pvt. Ltd., Kerry Group Plc., Ingredion Incorporated, Corbion NV, Lonza Group Ltd., Palsgaard A/S, Riken Vitamin Co. Ltd., and Beldem S.A.