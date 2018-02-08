An essential oil is a concentrated hydrophobic liquid containing volatile aroma compounds extracted from plants. Essential oils are also known as volatile oils, ethereal oils, or aetherolea. Essential oils are extracted by distillation using steam. Some other processes are also available in market for extraction purpose such as solvent extraction, absolute oil extraction, resin tapping, and cold pressing. Essential oils are majorly used in perfumes, cosmetics, soaps, and other products – for flavouring food & drinks, household cleaning products, and beauty products to increase fragrance.

Increasing consumer preference for natural and organic products, (https://marketresearch.biz/report/essential-oils-market/) owing to increasing awareness of natural products is a key factor driving growth of the global essential oils market. Furthermore, increasing adaption of natural flavours and fragrances from various applications such as personal care, home care, beauty products, food & beverages, aromatherapy, etc. is expected to fuel growth of the global essential oils market over the forecast period. Moreover, rising demand for essential oils in aromatherapy, and numerous natural therapies are further expecting to fuel growth of the global essential oils market near future.

However, high cost, alternative synthetic substitutes, and less availability of raw material are key factors restraining growth of the global essential oils market.

Government initiative, and favourable regulations are expected to provide potential opportunities for market players in the global essential oils market.

The global essential oils market report has been segmented on the basis of product, application, and region. The regions covered are North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, and Middle East & Africa.

The market in Europe is expected to be the major contributor in terms of revenue share in the global essential oils market, owing to rising demand for natural cosmetics & beauty products, home care, and food industry. The market in North America accounted for second-highest revenue share in the global essential oils market, owing to high capita income, government support, and taxation benefits are contributed to increase demand for essential oils in developed countries in this region.

Key players in the global essential oils market include BIOLANDES SAS, Sydney Essential Oil Co. Pty Limited, H. Reynaud & Fils Deutschland GmbH, The Lebermuth Co., Inc., Young Living Essential Oils LC., DoTERRA International LLC., Essential Oils of New Zealand Ltd., Sydella Laboratoire SAS, West India Spices Inc., and Ungerer Limited.