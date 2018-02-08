Dry eye syndrome also known as keratoconjunctivitis sicca (KCS) is a condition when an individual suffers from dry eyes. The symptoms of dry eye syndrome include irritation, redness, discharge, blurred vision, and easily fatigued eyes. In severe cases, scarring of the cornea may occur if not treated properly. Dry eye syndrome is one of most common eye disorder (https://marketresearch.biz/report/dry-eye-syndrome-treatment-market/) which is particularly common in geriatric population. Most cases of dry eye syndrome can be treated with a combination of artificial tears, steroid eye drops, warm compressors. Regular usage of contact lenses also increases risk of dry eye syndrome in the individuals.

Increasing awareness about the diagnosis and treatment of the dry eye syndrome is a key factor driving growth of the global dry eye syndrome treatment market. In addition, high prevalence of other condition such as diabetes can affect functioning of eyes, and rising geriatic population are other factor expected to fuel growth to the global dry eye syndrome treatment market over the forecast period. Furthermore, advancements in healthcare sectors, and governments initiatives to support medical research are other factors anticipated to boost growth of the global dry eye syndrome treatment market over the forecast period.

However, popularity of self-medication by patients is a key factor restraining growth of the global dry eye syndrome treatment market. Additionally, treatment of dry eye syndrome does not offer permanent cure, and expiration of patents due to drugs used in the treatment of dry eye syndrome treatment are other factors expected to hamper growth of the global dry eye syndrome treatment market over the forecast period.

The global dry eye syndrome treatment market report has been segmented on the basis of type, product type, distribution channel, and region. On the basis of region, the global dry eye syndrome treatment market is segmented into North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, and Middle East & Africa.

North America is a dominant player in the global dry eye syndrome treatment market and accounts for highest market share in terms of revenue as compared to that of markets in other regions. This can be attributed to rising geriatric population and rising awareness among general population about treatment of dry eye syndrome in the region. The market in Europe accounts for second-highest revenue share contribution to the dry eye syndrome treatment market followed by markets in Asia Pacific, Latin America, and Middle East & Africa respectively. The market in Asia Pacific is to register highest CAGR in terms of revenue, owing to advancements in healthcare sector and government initiatives in this region.

Prominent players in the global dry eye syndrome market include Novartis AG, Allergan, Plc, Alcon, Inc., Otsuka Holdings, Can Fite Biopharma, Shire Plc., Valeant Pharmaceuticals International, Inc., Akorn, Inc., Abbott Laboratories, and Auven Therapeutics Management L.L.L.P.