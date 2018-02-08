The network of individual antenna nodes connected to the common source through a transport medium that provides wireless network in specific locality or poor network areas. Separated antenna nodes connected to a common source mostly via cables. Distributed antenna systems can be installed in indoor or outdoor locations to provide cellular connectivity.

Primary factors driving growth of the global distributed antenna systems market (https://marketresearch.biz/report/distributed-antenna-systems-market/)distributed antenna systems market are surging number of smartphone and tablet users and rising penetration of high speed Internet. In addition, rapid urbanization, increasing adoption on Internet of Things (IoT) and demand for strong and continuous internet connectivity are some other factors contributing to growth of the global distributed antenna systems market. Furthermore, increasing need to boost cellular signals in large public access places such as stadiums, shopping malls and airports is expected to fuel demand for the distributed antenna systems in next five years. Moreover, the systems are capable to support multiple operators and provide interconnectivity which is expected to drive growth of the global market during the forecast period.

Major factor affecting growth of the global distributed antenna system market is high installation cost. In addition, difficulty into upgradation of distributed antenna systems when a new technology is available, as it requires replacement of base station and modification of radio heads. Initiative towards distributed antenna systems will present new and lucrative opportunities to market players in the global distributed antenna systems market during the forecast period.

The global distributed antenna systems market is segmented on basis of components, technology, application, and region.

North America accounts for highest share in terms of revenue and is expected to increase at a CAGR of XX.X% during the forecast period. Growth in North America is attributed to presence of key distributed antenna system providers and high adoption of connected devices. The distributed antenna systems market in Asia Pacific is expected to witness exponential growth during the forecast period.

Key players in the global distributed antenna systems market includes AT&T, American Tower Corporation, Cobham Wireless, CommScope Inc., Boingo Wireless Inc., Corning Incorporated, Comba Telecom Systems Holdings Ltd., Dali Wireless, SOLiD Inc, TESSCO, and other prominent players.