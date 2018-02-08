Processing of dairy products using various methods such as standardization, pasteurization, homogenization, heating, chilling etc. are done using dairy processing equipment. Dairy products are by products made from milk, where in milk has short shelf life and is a medium for growth of pathogens and microorganisms, thus milk processing is necessary in order to preserve it. Raw milk is processed to produce various products such as cheese, butter, cream, skim milk, whey, yogurt etc.

Technological advancements, increasing production of dairy products (https://marketresearch.biz/report/dairy-products-market/), and rising consumption of processed milk products are major factors driving growth of the global dairy processing equipment market. In addition, increasing number of processing plants are further propelling growth of the global dairy processing equipment market. Rising demand for cheese, milk in cream, milk powder, and yogurt are further boosting demand for dairy processing equipment in the global market. Moreover, declining raw material costs, increasing livestock, and growing demand for better operational efficiency are factors projected to further drive growth of the global market in next 10 years.

A major factor hampering growth of the global dairy processing equipment market is shifting consumer preference for dairy-free alternatives. In addition, some individuals are allergic to dairy products or may have lactose intolerance, leading to chronic congestion and digestive problems. Moreover, long replacement life and quantity of waste generated in dairy processing are some other factors expected to hamper growth of the global dairy processing equipment market during forecast period.

In order to meet growing consumer demand and to explore new market opportunities dairy processing firms are expanding their capacities and constructing new processing plants. They are focusing on new product offerings to capture the market and gain competitive advantage. Consumption of processed dairy products such as skimmed milk is increasing owing to rising number of health consciousness people.

The global dairy processing equipment market is segmented on the basis of type, application, and region.

Europe holds highest revenue share in the global dairy processing equipment market and is expected to maintain its dominance with a CAGR of XX.X% during the forecast period. The market in Asia pacific accounts for XX.X% of the global revenue share and is expected to witness significant growth during the forecast period. This growth is attributed to major raw milk producing countries such as New Zeeland, Australia, and India, and changing consumer preferences. The market is North America is expected to witness considerable growth during the forecast period.

Key players in the global dairy processing equipment market are Alfa Laval, GEA Group, Krones Group, A&B Process Systems Corporate, IDMC Limited, SPX Corporation, Tetra Laval Group, Feldmeier Equipment Inc., IDMC Limited, and Farm and Ranch Depot.