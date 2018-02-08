The fitness franchise’s small group personal training model aims to empower women through body transformation, with a scientifically-proven four-component system.

[NATICK, 8/2/2018] – Get in Shape for Women helps women take charge of their health through a customized training plan done in a small group, with one personal trainer working with four women. With fully-equipped studios sprinkled throughout Massachusetts, Minnesota, New Jersey, Pennsylvania, California, and Illinois, the fitness franchise seeks to spread the idea that there is no one-size-fits-all approach to health and wellness.

The program features intimate group sizes, allowing trainers to provide personalized plans for each client. Founder Brian Cook believes that these plans, structured around four key areas, will lead women to success with their health goals.

Weight Training

Training with weights is one of the keys to losing weight. But the strength training component of the program not only focuses on weight loss but on helping women gain a deep understanding of and new appreciation for staying fit. Through scheduled workouts, women will see improvements in their energy, bone health, and resistance to disease.

Cardio

To supplement strength training, members will have cardio exercises planned out through the week. Based on scientific studies, these exercises will get women’s hearts in shape and promote better calorie and fat burning.

Nutrition

Members of the program will also get customized meal plans to sustain their journey toward a healthier lifestyle. Based on scientific evidence and tailored to each member’s lifestyle and dietary restrictions, the meal plans promise noticeable results in as little as seven days.

Accountability

Trainers at Get in Shape for Women believe that accountability is the secret ingredient to getting and staying fit and healthy. Each member will take accountability for other members’ progress. The principle not only promotes discipline, but it also fosters a friendly and supportive environment.

Intense workouts done in an intimate setting is what clients can expect when they sign up for the program. While the program focuses on these four components, they only serve as a guideline to keep members on track with their progress. The ultimate goal is to help women feel good about themselves and have full control over their health and happiness.

About Get in Shape for Women

Get in Shape for Women is the first complete fitness franchise model created for women. With over 50 studios in six states and counting, the franchise seeks to empower women through body transformation. It also offers seminars for women looking to start their own journey to a healthier lifestyle.

For more information about the program, visit https://www.getinshapeforwomen.com today.