The report presents analysis of global as well as regional markets of extruded plastics market over the period of 2015 to 2023. The market size is presented in terms of value for the historic year 2015 and estimated for forecast period of 2017-2023.

The recent report identified that North America dominated the global extruded plastics market over the last couple of years, while emerging markets of Asia-Pacific and Latin America are anticipated to contribute significantly to the growth in the extruded plastics market worldwide.

The report segments the global extruded plastics market on the basis of type and end user.

Global Extruded Plastics Market by Type

Low-density Polyethylene

Polypropylene

Polyvinyl Chloride

High-density Polyethylene

Polystyrene

Others (including ABS, polyamides etc.)

Global Extruded Plastics Market by End User

Packaging

Building And Constructions

Automotive

Consumer Goods

Electrical And Electronics

Others (workstations, exploration, and others)

Companies Profiled in the Report

Formosa Plastics Group

SABIC (Saudi Arabia Basic Industries Corporation)

Sigma Plastics Group

JM Eagle

Sealed Air Corporation

Berry Plastics Corporation

I. Du Pont De Nemours and Company

AEP Industries Inc.

The DOW Chemical Company

Chevron Phillips Chemical Company LLC.

