New Delhi, February 8th, 2018: Energy Efficiency Services Limited (EESL) has won the prestigious South Asia Procurement Innovation Award (SAPIA) ,2017 for ‘Public Procurement’. The Fifth South Asia Public Procurement Conference was organised by the World Bank along with the International Finance Corporation (IFC) and Multilateral Investment Guarantee Agency (MIGA) in New Delhi. The awards recognise innovative thinking in ‘Public Procurement’ to achieve better value for money, efficiency and transparency in a wide range of procurement scenarios.

EESL was rated the best procurement agency from India for ‘Unlocking Energy Efficiency Market in India – through Innovative Procurement Business Model’. EESL is the first energy company from India to receive the award for procurement. Further, out of the 8 countries – Afghanistan, Bangladesh, Bhutan, Maldives, Nepal, Pakistan, and Sri Lanka, who have participated, EESL has also been awarded with ‘Regional Winner Award’.

EESL’s novel business models of zero-subsidy, zero-capex and pay-as-you-save have made its various programmes widely successful. These include the Building Energy Efficiency Programme, Municipal Energy Efficiency Programme, Agriculture Demand Side Management, Unnat Jyoti by Affordable LEDs for All, and Street Light National Programme. EESL will continue transforming the Indian market for energy efficiency through various programmes encompassing smart meters, e-mobility, rooftop solar, tri-generation and energy-efficient industrial motors.

EESL’s bulk procurement has also contributed to the reduction in the retail market price of LED bulbs from approximately INR 800 per unit in 2012 to INR 70 in 2017. This was one of the fastest LED price reductions in the world. EESL improved adoption and availability of LEDs in the Indian market.

Under the administration of the Ministry of Power, Government of India, EESL is implementing energy efficiency programmes in the country. The World Bank President Jim Yong Kim, at the One Planet Summit in Paris, praised the work done by EESL. He highlighted that the expansion of LED bulbs and tube lights, due to efforts by the Indian government will save up to 20 GW of electricity capacity by mid-2019.