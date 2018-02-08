The report covers various aspects such as overall market size of Kuwait remittance market, international remittance market, domestic remittance market and bill payment market; segmentation on the basis of inbound & outbound international remittance, by major flow corridors (United States, Japan, Germany and others), by mode of transfer (electronic and cash), by channel (bank and non-bank), by bill payment methods (cash, credit/debit card/e-wallet and electronic transfers), by types of payment (grocery bills, utility bills, fuel bills, DTH & broadband bills and mobile recharge bills) and by regions. The report also covers snapshot on global remittance market, value chain analysis of Kuwait remittance & bill payment market, competitive scenario in the industry, SWOT analysis, trends & developments, issues and challenges, regulatory scenario of Kuwait remittance market. The report also covers the competitive landscape of the industry and comprehensive profile of leading players (Al Muzaini Exchange Company, Western Union, UAE Exchange, Havana Exchange Company, Bahrain Exchange Company, Dollarco Exchange Co. Limited, Al Mulla Exchange, Xendpay) operating in the market. The report concludes with future outlook and projections of Kuwait remittance market, major macroeconomic indicators and upcoming trends affecting the market have also been highlighted in the report. The report also serves competitive scenario for each market which exists in remittance industry to get an in-depth understanding of remittance sector in Kuwait.

Kuwait is expected to witness significant increase in the number of expatriates in the country owing to growth in job opportunities in non-oil sectors which will positively aid the remittance industry.

Recovery in oil prices, increasing presence of banks & exchanges in Kuwait backed with technological advancement will change the shape of remittance industry in upcoming years.

Kuwait remittance industry is facing an intensified competition with the entry of new players in the market backed with banks & MTOs offering mobile banking and mobile wallet facilities to their customers for better customer satisfaction. With the growth of number of expats in the country, the demand for exchange houses in the country is also increasing. The infrastructure development activities undertaken by the government and government’s focus on economic diversity is set to increase job opportunities in the country. As majority of these jobs are expected to be in the thriving private sector of the country, there will be a significant increase in the number of expatriates in the country. This will clearly have a substantial impact on increasing remittance inflows and outflows, which are heavily dominated by the country’s expatriate population. The real estate and construction sectors are expected to grow in future which will elevate the business activities in the country and boost international remittance in Kuwait.

Kuwait is expected to witness growing penetration rate of mobile phones and internet in the country which will further augment the bill payment market in upcoming years. Electricity and water usage among Kuwaiti households has been growing significantly in the past few years and will continue to rise. The increase in consumption of these facilities and shift towards online payment will boost bill payment market in Kuwait. The domestic remittance industry in future will be driven majorly by digital money transfer business. The transaction fee for domestic money transfer is very minimal and has greater speed which will majorly aid the growth of domestic remittance market in Kuwait. Additionally, the remittance industry in the country will grow on the back of increasing immigrant population and economic recovery.

Number of immigrants in Kuwait, total number of households in Kuwait, number of Kuwaiti immigrants worldwide and internet user population in Kuwait are some other key factors that may have positive impact on the market, according to the Analyst at Ken Research.

Ken Research in its latest study, Kuwait Remittance Market by Inbound and Outbound International Remittance, by Mode of Transfer (Electronic and Cash), by Channel (Bank and Non-Bank), by Bill Payment Methods (Cash, Credit/Debit Card/E-Wallet and Electronic Transfers), by Types of Payment (Grocery Bills, Utility Bills, Fuel Bills, DTH and Broadband Bills and Mobile Recharge Bills) and by Regions – Outlook to 2022, suggests that demand for remittance in the country will grow at a positive growth rate owing to government’s increased focus towards economic diversification.

