$1.2 Million DiMora Vicci 6.2 Rolling Art to Appear in Dr. George Car Corral

Palm Springs, CA, February 07, 2018 /PressReleasePing/ – The 16th annual Dr. George Charity Car Show has invited DiMora Motorcar to display their limited edition rolling art on wheels. The DiMora Vicci 6.2 will be showcased in the by-invite-only car corral, reserved for cars that have had a significant impact on the automotive industry in one form or another.

DiMora Motorcar founder and car designer, Sir Alfred J. DiMora, will also be on hand during the car show fundraiser. Fans of the iconic designer will meet him and learn about not only the $1.2 million automobile on display, but also about other projects the company is currently involved with.

The event will be held from 9:00 a.m. to 3:00 p.m. on Saturday, February 10, 2018, at the Indian Wells Tennis Garden in Indian Wells, California. Proceeds benefit the Desert Cancer Foundation. Admission is $5 per person. Kids and active military receive free entry to the all-day event.

The visually arresting DiMora Vicci 6.2 Emperor Series convertible is the result of a joint collaboration between automotive designer Sir Alfred J. DiMora and Totemic Energy Artist pioneer Master Lee Sun-Don. Master Lee’s original art featured on the DiMora Vicci 6.2 Emperor Series automobiles incorporates rare doorknockers from the Qing and Ming Dynasties into the original large scale paintings. From that, the skilled artisans at DiMora Motorcar invest no less than 750 man hours painting, to reproduce the artwork onto the hood and side panels of the car, right down to hand laying the 24-karat gold leaf artwork as a final step.

Master Lee Sun-Don’s popularity worldwide continues to make him a highly sought after artist. His artwork is currently showing in galleries around the world, including Beverly Hills, Hong Kong, Shanghai and Taipei. “We have been very selective with every aspect of building the DiMora Vicci 6.2, so when it came time to choose the first artist series collaboration, not just any artist would do,” shared DiMora.

“I am passionate about automobiles and the opportunity to get involved with local charity events that directly impact our community here in the Coachella Valley,” said DiMora. “The Dr. George Charity Car Show is a wonderful event that attracts some of the best automotive innovators in the industry, all while raising money for such a noble cause.”

“Each year for the Dr. George Charity Car Show, we personally invite a select few to display their automotive works of art in our Car Corral,” said Ross McMullin, President of the Palm Springs Cruisin’ Association. “We are delighted that DiMora Motorcar will be bringing their DiMora Vicci 6.2 to our event and appreciate their continued support of our fundraising efforts.”

In an industry where quality and performance matter, the sporty and artistically stimulating DiMora Vicci 6.2 Emperor Series spares no expense with its distinctive hand-built craftsmanship and DiMora Motorcar’s lightweight carbon DFD technology. The Vicci 6.2 combines 1930s Art Deco style with 21st Century technology. Each 1.2 million dollar limited-edition production rolling art has aesthetically pleasing features that showcase the DiMora brands’ originality where creativity sees no limits and offers a driving experience that is unmatched.

The 2,820 pound car has gold-leafing strategically placed throughout the automobile; an aluminum radiator; a 6.2 liter aluminum engine; a Bosch Hydro-Boost Power Booster; state of the art electronics; wire wheels; racing suspension; aluminum drive shaft; Italian leather adds to the luxury ambiance. Accompanying the 430-hp engine is an aluminum 4-speed or 6-speed paddle shifter along with a posi rear end. An optional 556-hp supercharged engine is also available as an upgrade option.

DiMora has been in the automotive business for over 40 years. As current owner of Clenet, the ever popular Neoclassic automobiles that he built in the 1980s, Mr. DiMora is gearing up to bring limited-edition cars with the same flair back to market. They will use today’s state-of-the-art technology and will also be offered in an all-electric version. Buyers will also have the option of purchasing a new eco-friendly, lightweight Clenet made out of hemp technology. The Clenet was named the “American Rolls Royce” by Fortune Magazine, so it’s no doubt that DiMora’s equally stunning DiMora Vicci 6.2 is commanding the same level of respect.

About DiMora Motorcar

Based in Palm Springs, California, DiMora Motorcar excels in providing distinctive, limited-edition transportation solutions. The DiMora Neoclassics series of luxury automobiles includes the Vicci 6.2, now in production, and the Adina, now in the prototype phase. Sir Alfred J. DiMora co-founded the Sceptre Motorcar Company, whose Sceptre 6.6S received Best-of-Show honors at the Los Angeles Auto Expo 78. DiMora also founded the new Clenet Coachworks, Inc. in the 1980s to continue designing and building the Clenet series of automobiles. When President Reagan declared 1986 the Centennial Year of the Gasoline-Powered Automobile, DiMora’s Clenet was selected as the Official Centennial Car, resulting in honors for DiMora and the Clenet at the Automobile Hall of Fame in Michigan. For additional information, please visit www.DiMoraMotorcar.com.

About the Dr. George Charity Car Show

The annual car show, hosted by the Palm Springs Cruisin’ Association, is open to all street rods, classics, muscle cars, special interest cars, trucks, and motorcycles. The event raises money for Desert Cancer Foundation. Since its inception 16 years ago, the association has raised $770,000 for the Desert Cancer Foundation. More information is available at www.palmspringscruisinassociation.com/dr-george-charity-car-show.html.

About the Palm Springs Cruisin’ Association

The Palm Springs Cruisin’ Association is an all-volunteer non-profit organization whose purpose is to promote camaraderie among car enthusiasts and to stage and promote charitable car events.

Palm Springs Cruisin’ Association started out as a small gathering of car enthusiasts that met at Shakey’s Pizza Parlor parking lot in Palm Springs over 25 years ago. People would get together to admire each other’s cars and swap information. It was started by two local car lovers, Loren Orcutt and Bob Hunt. Their first gathering consisted of about 30 cars. As the participation grew, the club moved to Cathedral City to accommodate its size and remained at that location for several years. What originally started as a small group has now grown to incorporate an average of 150 cars a month. For more information, visit www.palmspringscruisinassociation.com.

