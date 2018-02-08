Customers of DC Plumber LLC, a Washington-based plumbing firm, will now be able to consult the company on their plumbing issues for free. The company has introduced free consultation services to all its plumbing clients in all its standard service areas. Customers will be assisted by a 24/7 customer care department, which will channel their calls to qualified technicians for consultation on various plumbing problems to find viable solutions and the cost estimates.

DC Plumber LLC has launched cost-free customer consultation services. The Washington DC plumber is offering extensive consultation services covering all its plumbing specialties to all its clients in the Washington DC area for free. Customers can request or book for a free consultation service via the company’s phone number — (202) 869-1688. They can also visit DC Plumber LLC website or any of the company’s social media accounts on Google Plus, Google, Facebook, Twitter, or Tumblr. The company maintains a resourceful customer care department that handles all client requests 24/7. DC Plumber LLC customer care representatives will query the client about the plumbing issue before channeling the call to an expert plumbing technician; one who specializes in such problems. According to the company’s website, DC Plumber LLC technicians will provide several helpful solutions to any plumbing issue during the free consultation session.

Before proceeding to the technical details or solutions of any plumbing problem, a DC Plumber LLC technician will calmly ask the client for all the relevant details pertaining to the problem. The technician will then use his vast his skills and field experience to come up with the most feasible solution to the plumbing hitch. The most feasible solution will not only be the most effective in solving the plumbing issue but it will also be the most convenient and cost-effective based on the prevailing circumstances. DC Plumber LLC technicians also offer a realistic cost estimate for a proposed plumbing solution. The client can then request a service call at the end of the consultation based on the proposed terms and conditions of service delivery. Further company details can be found at https://plus.google.com/103514385271631698411

DC Plumber LLC claims to be the best plumbing company Washington DC. According to the company’s website, the firm has been rated as Washington DC’s best plumbing company from 2011-2017. The family owned and managed company has even won Angie’s List Super Service Award (SSA) several years in a row. DC Plumber LLC’s service catalog includes leak repair services, drain clog services, hot water heater services, sewage system and drain services, DC renovation services etc — all available to residential and commercial clients. Reviews of the plumbing company can be found at https://www.google.com/maps/place/1216+Independence+Ave+SE,+Washington,+DC+20003/@38.887784,-76.9917225,17z/data=!4m13!1m7!3m6!1s0x89b7b83651dc5551:0xb78d966d70cd9051!2s1216+Independence+Ave+SE,+Washington,+DC+20003!3b1!8m2!3d38.887784!4d-76.9895338!3m4!1s0x89b7b83651dc5551:0xb78d966d70cd9051!8m2!3d38.887784!4d-76.9895338

