Advancements and growth in cloud computing, virtualization and the need for easy data availability is fueling the market for data center UPS (Uninterrupted Power Supply). The reason behind using Data center UPS is that it provides continuous power supply to the data centers and protects machine against power disruptions. Data Centers being an important asset is used in organizations for processing & distribution of large data in an uninterrupted manner and to safeguard this data, data center UPS are installed.

Data Center UPS Market: Drivers and Challenges

The continuous development in cloud computing space is driving the growth of the Data Center UPS Market as it provides data storage and safety, the reason for this is increase in use of online services by enterprises. Other factors that are helping in the growth of this market are the increase in adoption of services such as mobile computing, remote access services and online services by enterprises. The increasing adoption of modular data center UPS systems is one of the primary growth factors for this market. Modular data center UPS systems have lower capacity and cost much lesser and also enable additional modules to be installed based on the capacity needs. Data center UPS systems also cost lesser in terms of installation and maintenance compared to large systems and provides higher efficiency. The modular data center UPS systems are also rapidly gaining prominence in the market due to the requirement of less space, which is about half lesser than that of conventional systems.

However, the slow rate of technological advances acts as a challenge affecting the growth of the market. Other challenges in data center UPS market expansion are periodical maintenance, intense competitiveness for price, rising cost for raw material and skilled labor.

Data Center UPS Market: Competition Landscape

Key Contract

In November 2015, General Electric Electrical Systems a vendor of Data center UPS acquired Alstom’s power and grid businesses. This move from the company came as General Electric wanted to expand its energy portfolio with Data center UPS being in particular.

Key Players

Few of the companies in Data Center UPS Market are: Eaton Corp., Schneider Electric SA, Emerson Network Power Inc., Toshiba Corp., Clary Corp., General Electric Electrical Systems, Intellipower Inc., Belkin International Inc., Power Innovations International Inc.

Data Center UPS Market: Regional Overview

North America poses the largest market of cloud computing, hence poses huge opportunity for Data Center UPS Market. Most of the cloud computing vendors such as IBM Corporation, Microsoft Corporation are also based in the U.S. and use Data Centers UPS.

The market of cloud computing in Asia-Pacific region is growing slowly than North America and Europe regions because many of the countries in this region are still skeptical about cloud computing services but there is a gradual growth seen in Asia-Pacific markets to in relation to Data Center.