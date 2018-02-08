Global Controlled Release Liposomal and Inhalation Delivery Technologies Market: Overview

The development of new drug molecules is time consuming and expensive. The increasing costs of research and development, alternative investment opportunities for drug companies, erosion of effective patent life, and decreasing firm interests in conducting pharmaceutical research have resulted in a decline in the introduction of novel chemical formulations since the early 60s. Conventional drug administration methods have various problems associated with them, which may be potentially overcome by controlled release liposomal and inhalation delivery technologies.

These technologies are said to be among the unconventional and advanced drug delivery technologies and are increasingly becoming attractive options for treatment of pulmonary diseases. A large number of carrier systems are being developed and verified as potential controlled drug delivery entities. As these technologies are witnessing an increasing adoption rate, the global controlled release liposomal and inhalation delivery technologies market is likely to gain significant momentum in the forthcoming years.

This market intelligence report presents a detailed description of the dynamics impacting the growth of the global controlled release liposomal and inhalation delivery technologies market. It analyzes various technology and geographical segments of the market in terms of both revenue and volume. Primary and secondary research resources have come into play for deriving the market data and analytics. The report also profiles prominent players in the market along with their business strategies, latest developments, cost and revenue structures, and contact information. There is a separate section for recommendations, which are lucrative for both existing and new players in the market for forming their important business strategies. This report, hence, provides a 360-degree view of the global controlled release liposomal and inhalation delivery technologies market.

Global Controlled Release Liposomal and Inhalation Delivery Technologies Market: Drivers and Restraints

The patent expiration of blockbuster drugs is triggering the need for novel pharmaceuticals and biopharmaceuticals. As a result, much of the onus is on advanced and reliable drug delivery technologies, thereby escalating the implementation of controlled release liposomal and inhalation delivery technologies. The rising prevalence of pulmonary diseases is another factor augmenting the market. Moreover, amidst the pressing need for reducing attrition rates and enhancing drug development processes and the increasing innovation in drug delivery technologies, the global market is poised to tread along a healthy growth track.

On the other hand, the persistent drug failures are leading to the rising concerns regarding returns on investment. This, in turn, is adversely affecting the growth of the global controlled release liposomal and inhalation delivery technologies market. There are various therapeutically undesirable aspects of these technologies, one of which is the rapid absorption of most drugs by the lungs, necessitating frequent dosing. These therapeutically undesirable aspects are limiting the market from realizing its full potential. Furthermore, the healthcare reforms in several developed countries including the U.S. are negatively influencing the growth of the market.

However, the global controlled release liposomal and inhalation delivery technologies market is anticipated to receive a tremendous boost from the emergence of economies in Asia Pacific and Latin America. Players in the market are likely to capitalize on the immense opportunities offered by these highly populated economies with an increasingly affluent population.

Global Controlled Release Liposomal and Inhalation Delivery Technologies Market: Segmentation

The global market can be broadly classified into liposomal delivery technology and inhalation delivery technology. On the basis of liposomal delivery technology, the market is divided into Stealth liposomes by Sequus Pharmaceuticals, Proliposomes by ADD Drug Delivery Technologies, Novasome lipid vesicles and micellar nanoparticles by Novavax Inc, and others. The sub-segments of inhalation delivery technology are metered dose, dry powder, and nebulizers.

The regionals markets analyzed in the report are Asia Pacific, North America, Europe, and Rest of the World. North America accounts for the leading share in the overall market revenue, thanks to its status of an economically developed region. The growth of the Asia Pacific region will be propelled by the improving economic conditions in countries such as India and China.

Companies Mentioned in the report:

Some of the key players in the global controlled release liposomal and inhalation delivery technologies market are ADD Technologies, BIND Biosciences, Bend Research, Novavax Inc., QLT, and Sequus Pharmaceuticals.