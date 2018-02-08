Market Research Future published a Half Cooked Research Report on “Global Coating Pretreatment Market Research Report – Forecast to 2022”– Market Analysis, Scope, Stake, Progress, Trends and Forecast to 2022.

3M Company, Chemetall GmbH, Kansai Paint, Akzonobel, Nippon Paint, PPG Industries, Henkel, Axalta Coating Systems, Sherwin-Williams Company, Nihon Parkerizing and others among others are some of the prominent players at the forefront of competition in the Global Coating Pretreatment Market and are profiled in MRFR Analysis.

Coating Pretreatment Market – Overview

Over the past few years Coating Pre-Treatment Market has witnessed prolific growth in terms of consumption and the growth is expected to grow in same trend during the forecast period. Major expansion activities in coating industry is indirectly supporting the demand for pre-treatment coating. Key industry participants in paints & coatings industry are focusing on product innovation thereby developing research activities. Growth in this market is highly characterized by broad application scope covering automobiles, furniture, electronics, industrial & household appliances, agricultural equipment’s and others.

Industry/ Innovation/ Related News:

December 1, 2017- Axalta announces the expansion of Build New Coating Manufacturing and Logistics Facility in Nanjing, China. The facility will be built on more than 170,000 m2 of land located at Nanjing’s National Chemical Industrial Park (NCIP). The plant is expected to be fully operational by the end of 2020 with a product distribution center and initial manufacturing capability expected to come online by early 2019. Commencement of new plant likely to create new growth offering for pretreatment coatings in the coming years.

March 2017 – Heubach has announced the construction of new production facility for anticorrosion pigment coating in the U.S. In order to meet the growing global demand for high-quality and, in particular, zinc-free pigments and to satisfy the individual needs and requirements of customers in North, South, and Central America, Heubach has planned to construct a production facility for anticorrosive pigments coating in the US. With this expansion, company will reach to the production capacity by 4000 t. The expansion activity will be providing new growth opportunity for the coating pretreatment market with additional coating production.

December 8, 2016 – BASF expands automotive refinish coatings manufacturing to Asia Pacific. The expansion activity basically will be undertaken in China. The new entity was established as BASF completed the acquisition of the automotive refinish coatings business of Guangdong Yinfan Chemistry Co., Ltd. China was the major automotive producer and produced overall 94 million vehicles as of 2016. Therefore, increasing demand for automotive paints has led to BASF to open new plant in China. To undertake this activity the overall investment made by BASF was USD 172 million and expected to provide new gains for pretreatment coatings.

October 15, 2017- Vogel Paint Marks expands powder coating manufacturing facility in U.S. Vogel Paint Inc. has completed Phase One of a five-year, $29.3 million expansion plan for its operation located at the company’s headquarters in Iowa, the U.S. The first phase of the project involves the doubling of its powder coatings production facility. As the company entered in coating market a decade before and has addressed growth in powder coating segment across the global market. Therefore, they may be further seen developing such expansion plants in the coming years, said by one of the chairperson. It altogether expected to impact the growth offering for pretreatment coating in a positive manner in the near future.

Coating Pretreatment Market – Regional Analysis

Asia Pacific region accounted largest market share in the Global Pretreatment Coating Market and expected to dominate during the forecast period due to rising automotive and aerospace production as well as development activities in this region. China being largest consumer, manufacturer and exporter of pretreatment coating expected to further provide new growth offering and led to retain the dominance of this region. This is due to Chinese manufacturers are mostly small manufacturers and some of the prominent manufacturers and are operating in large amount in this market. In addition to this, North America & Europe have witnessed healthy growth in Coating Pretreatment market owing to a growing non-residential repair, renovation and new construction activities in the region.

Competitive Landscape

The report analyses the degree of competition among the industry players as well as industry growth and market scenario. The global Coating Pre-treatment market is at a growing stage, which represents moderate stats in terms of market value and overall volume. Over the past few years, Coating Pre-treatment market has witnessed healthy demand due to major industrial expansion including automotive, and aerospace. Nevertheless, the degree of competition among the market players is still less owing to limited major market players across the globe. Globally market for Coating Pre-treatment is fragmented and it is moving towards growth expansion by specifically adopting partnership, expansion and joint-venture strategies and product launch strategies.

