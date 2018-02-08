Market Scenario:

Carbohydrase are used for the breakdown of complex sugars into simpler or shorter monomer sugar units. It helps to convert the relatively cheap starch syrup into sugar syrup which is more valuable. The most commonly used carbohydrase include amylases, cellulases, pectinase, lactase, and others. They are applicable in various industries including food & beverages, animal feed, pharmaceuticals, and others. In animal feed, carbohydrase is mainly used to improve the digestibility of carbohydrates in feed.

Globally, carbohydrase is witnessing a high demand. Carbohydrase is witnessing an increased application in sports drinks and the growing demand for sports drink is boosting the growth of carbohydrase market. Moreover, growth of carbohydrase in the pharmaceutical industry will propel the carbohydrase market growth.

Growing dairy, bakery and alcohol markets is increasing the application of carbohydrase in these industries and in turn driving the growth of carbohydrase market. Moreover, rising population suffering from lactose intolerance is also influencing the growth of lactase in dairy industry resulting to overall growth of carbohydrase market. Additionally, carbohydrase mainly helps to reduce feed cost along with improvising the livestock performance which is acting as a major driver for carbohydrase in animal feed industry. Apart from these advantages, the growth of carbohydrase market may be hampered owing to their inefficiency to act at high pH values.

Major Key Players:

Some of the key players profiled in the global Carbohydrase Market: DuPont (U.S.), Royal DSM (The Netherlands), Novozymes (Denmark), Amano Enzyme Inc. (China), AB Enzymes Gmbh (Germany), Advanced Enzymes (India), Specialty Enzymes (China)

Key Findings:

Carbohydrase is anticipated to have potential application in poultry feed over the coming years

In dairy industry, lactase is gaining high popularity among the types of carbohydrase

Segments:

The global carbohydrase market is segmented into type, source and application.

On the basis of the type, the carbohydrase market is segmented into amylases, cellulases, pectinase, lactase, and others. Among them, the amylases is the most frequently used carbohydrates followed by the cellulases. However, the lactase is estimated to be the fastest growing segment based on the growing demand for lactose free products.

Based on the source, carbohydrates market is segmented into microorganisms, plants, and animals. Among them, the microorganism segment is anticipated to be dominating the market followed by the animal segment.

On the basis of the application, the carbohydrase market is segmented into food & beverages, animal feed, pharmaceuticals, and others. Among all, the food & beverage segment is dominating the market owing to the increasing application of carbohydrase in bakery, dairy, and beverage industry. However, the animal feed segment is witnessed to gain a substantial growth over the forecast period.

Regional Analysis:

The global carbohydrase market is segmented into North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and rest of the world (RoW). North America is dominating the market followed by Europe. Asia Pacific is the fastest growing region for carbohydrase market in which emerging markets of India and China are the major contributors. Growing dairy industry in this region is driving the growth of the market.

In North America owing to the busy work schedule, majority of the population prefer wraps, rolls and pocket sandwiches, driving the growth of bakery products in this region which in turn boosts the carbohydrase market. In Europe, the U.K, Germany, and France are the major contributors to carbohydrase market. Increasing consumption of carbohydrase in various industries including pharmaceuticals will boost the growth of carbohydrase in rest of the world.