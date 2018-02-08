February 9-18, local eateries in Baltimore and Baltimore County have been challenged to produce new and creative vegan-friendly dishes just in time for Valentine’s Day. Can’t make it out? UberEats delivers.

Washington, DC-MD-VA-WV – From February 9 – 18, Maryland Vegan Eats invites restaurant goers to visit local eateries in Baltimore and Baltimore County who have been challenged to produce new and creative vegan-friendly dishes – not just another freaking salad!

“We are excited about the winter edition of Vegan Restaurant Week in Baltimore, especially for those celebrating Valentine’s Day. There is no better time than now to take your non-vegan friends out on the town and introduce them to some compassion in action. Veganism is truly for lovers.,” says Naijha Wright-Brown, co-owner of The Land of Kush.

Maryland Vegan Eats is the brainchild of Baltimore restaurants, The Land of Kush and Golden West Cafe, with the mission to increase the awareness, benefits and accessibility of a plant-based diet through a fun, innovative and community-based experience across multiple neighborhoods. Baltimore is an exciting and vibrant city full of unique neighborhoods and incredible diversity. Nothing brings people together quite like good food.

Samantha Claassenn, owner of Golden West said, “We started an annual vegan week in our traditionally non-vegan restaurant four years ago because there was a lack of options for vegan restaurant goers, especially on Valentine’s Day. We wanted to have a week where we focused on this underserved community of people and give them a place to share a meal. I always hoped other establishments would join in and am happy to have finally partnered with The Land of Kush after years of hoping.”

Baltimore is a booming food town and the mission of Maryland Vegan Eats is to entice people from the area and beyond to dine all over the city by curating a full week of vegan offerings from food service establishments big and small. Unlike a traditional restaurant week that suggests a pre-fixe menu, MD Vegan Eats has simply encouraged participating establishments to create a selection of vegan, plant-based items to be offered throughout the week – because inclusivity also means affordability. Baltimore Vegan Restaurant Week: Where Everyone Is Welcome at the Table.

With close to 30 participating restaurants, featured restaurants include Golden West Café, The Land of Kush, Red Emma’s, Flight American Fusion, Encantada, Little Havana, Paulie Gees, Stall 11, Sweetside Café and Miss Shirley’s. UberEats has agreed to partner with MD Vegan Eats and participating restaurant partners to offer the special vegan menus on their app for delivery.

For more information about participating restaurants and special events during the Vegan Restaurant Week in Baltimore visit http://www.mdveganeats.com.