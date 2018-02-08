The report on Automotive Catalytic Converter Market by type (two way catalytic converters, three way catalytic converters, diesel oxidation catalytic converters), materials (platinum, palladium, rhodium), end use (passenger cars, light, heavy commercial vehicles) trends analysis and forecasts up to 2023 studies the market sizes, key trends and opportunities in the main geographies such as North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Rest of the World. According to the report the Global Automotive Catalytic Converter Market is projected to grow at a CAGR of 8.65% in terms of value over the period of 2017-2023. The growth in the world market is primarily driven by significant contribution by North America (Leading region) region to this market.

The recent report identified that Europe dominated the global automotive catalytic converter market over the last couple of years, while emerging markets of Asia-Pacific and Latin America are anticipated to contribute significantly to the growth in the automotive catalytic converter market worldwide.

The report segments the global automotive catalytic converter market on the basis of type, materials, and end use.

Global Automotive Catalytic Converter Market by Type

Two way catalytic converters,

Three way catalytic converters

Diesel oxidation catalytic converters

Global Automotive Catalytic Converter Marketby Materials

Platinum

Palladium

Rhodium

Others

Global Automotive Catalytic Converter Market by End Use

Passenger cars

Light commercial vehicles

Heavy commercial vehicles

Others

Global Automotive Catalytic Converter Market by Regions

North America

Europe

Asia-Pacific

RoW

Companies Profiled in the report

Faurecia

Tenneco

Benteler International AG

MagnetiMarelli S.P.A

Eberspacher Group

Futaba Industrial Co. Ltd

Calsonic Kansei Corporation

Sango Co.Ltd.

Yutaka Giken Co. Ltd.

Others

