The report on Automotive Bumpers Market by product type (roll pan bumpers, step bumpers, deep drop bumpers, tube bumpers), raw material (aluminum, steel, plastic), vehicle type (passenger vehicle and commercial vehicle), sales channel (OEM and aftermarket) trends analysis and forecasts up to 2023 studies the market sizes, key trends and opportunities in the main geographies such as North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Rest of the World. According to the report the Global Automotive Bumpers Market is projected to grow at a CAGR of 6.8% in terms of value over the period of 2017-2023. The growth in the world market is primarily driven by significant contribution by North America (Leading region) region to this market.

Get a Sample Request:-

https://www.infiniumglobalresearch.com/Reports/MakeSampleRequest/1058

The recent report identified that Asia Pacific dominated the global automotive bumpers market over the last couple of years, while emerging markets of Asia-Pacific and Latin America are anticipated to contribute significantly to the growth in the automotive bumpers market worldwide.

The report segments the global automotive bumpers market on the basis of product type, raw material, vehicle type, and sales channel.

Global Automotive Bumpers Market by Product Type

Roll Pan Bumpers

Step Bumper

Deep Drop Bumpers

Tube Bumper

Global Automotive Bumpers Market by Raw Material

Aluminium

Plastic

Steel

Others

Global Automotive Bumpers Market by Vehicle Type

Passenger Vehicle

Commercial Vehicle

Global Automotive Bumpers Market by Sales Channel

OEM

Aftermarket

Make an Enquiry:-

https://www.infiniumglobalresearch.com/Reports/MakeEnquiryRequest/1058

Global Automotive Bumpers Market by Regions

North America

Europe

Asia-Pacific

RoW

Companies Profiled in the report

Toyoda Gosei Co., Ltd

Hyundai Mobis Co., Ltd.

Toyota Boshoku Corporation

Delphi Automotive

Valeo S.A.

Plastic Omnium SA

Magna International, Inc.

Futaba Industrial Co., Ltd.

SMP Deutschland GmbH

Flex-N-Gate Corporation

Click the Below Full Report :-

https://www.infiniumglobalresearch.com/automotive/global_automotive_bumpers_market

About Infinium Global Research

Infinium Global Research is a business intelligence company that provides its clients with market information services, solutions, and reports. The intelligence reports include qualitative as well as quantitative information, which are blended using forecasting models in order to project future market demand. Our panels of Subject Matter Experts (SMEs), Analysts, and Consultants use numerous data gathering tools in order to provide you with detailed information on the market as well as a preview of its projected growth. Our repository includes the largest and most credible databases, through which we determine various qualitative and quantitative parameters of the market to provide you with an in-depth business intelligence report.

Infinium Global Research reports and consulting services cover numerous sectors, which include healthcare, chemicals, materials, energy, packaged goods, food and beverages, technology, and communications. These reports provide readers with market insights and detailed analysis of market segments to possible micro levels. Our reports, with stratified research methodology and wider scope of analysis, provide clients with crucial insights and information to meet their every requirement.

Contact US:

sales@infiniumglobalresearch.com

Website: www.infiniumglobalresearch.com