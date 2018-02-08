According to a new report Global Automation-as-a-Service Market, published by KBV research, the Global Automation-as-a-Service Market size is expected to reach $7.4 billion by 2023, rising at a market growth of 27% CAGR during the forecast period.
The Solution market holds the largest market share in Global Automation-as-a-Service Market by Component in 2016, and would continue to be a dominant market till 2023. The Services market is expected to witness a CAGR of 31.8% during (2017 – 2023).
The KBV Cardinal Matrix is a visual representation about the key players in the industry. The matrix is designed considering the major strategic developments including Mergers & Acquisitions, product launches, partnership among others and the financial strength of the company in the considered years. Based on the Analysis presented in the Cardinal matrix, Microsoft Corporation, IBM Corporation and Hewlett Packard Enterprise (HPE) Company are the forerunners in the Automation-as-a-Service market.
KBV Cardinal Matrix – Automation-as-a-Service Market
Automation-as-a-Service Market
The North America market holds the largest market share in Global Operations & IT Automation-as-a-Service Market by Region in 2016, and would continue to be a dominant market till 2023; growing at a CAGR of 24.5 % during the forecast period. The Europe market is expected to witness a CAGR of 25.5% during (2017 – 2023) in Global Finance Automation-as-a-Service Market. Additionally, The Asia Pacific market is expected to witness a CAGR of 30.5% during (2017 – 2023) in Global Human Resource Automation-as-a-Service Market.Source: KBV Research Analysis, Company Publications and Secondary Research
The Rule-Based Automation market holds the largest market share in Global Automation-as-a-Service Market by Type in 2016, and would continue to be a dominant market till 2023. The Knowledge-Based Automation market is expected to witness a CAGR of 31.2% during (2017 – 2023).
The BFSI market holds the largest market share in Global Automation-as-a-Service Market by Vertical in 2016, and would continue to be a dominant market till 2023; growing at a CAGR of 24.9 % during the forecast period. The Healthcare would attain market value of $926.9 million by 2023. Additionally, The Retail market is expected to witness highest CAGR of 27.9% during (2017 – 2023).
Full Report: https://kbvresearch.com/automation-as-a-service-market/
The market research report has exhaustive quantitative insights providing a clear picture of the market potential in various segments across the globe with country wise analysis in each discussed region. The key impacting factors of the Global Automation-as-a-Service Market have been discussed in the report with the competitive analysis and elaborated company profiles of IBM Corporation, Microsoft Corporation, Hewlett Packard Enterprise (HPE) Company, Pegasystems, Inc., Automation Anywhere, Inc., Blue Prism, UiPath, NICE Ltd., and Kofax.
Global Automation-as-a-Service Market Size Segmentation
By Component
Solution
Services
Professional
Managed
By Business Function
Operations & IT
Finance
Human Resource
Sales & Marketing
By Organization Size
Small & Medium Enterprises
Large Enterprises
By Type
Knowledge-Based Automation
Rule-Based Automation
By Vertical
BFSI
Government
Energy & Utilities
Healthcare
Manufacturing
Retail
Telecom & IT
Transportation & Logistics
Others
By Geography
North America Automation-as-a-Service Market Size
US Automation-as-a-Service Market Size
Canada Automation-as-a-Service Market Size
Mexico Automation-as-a-Service Market Size
Rest of North America Automation-as-a-Service Market Size
Europe Automation-as-a-Service Market
Germany Automation-as-a-Service Market
UK Automation-as-a-Service Market
France Automation-as-a-Service Market
Russia Automation-as-a-Service Market
Spain Automation-as-a-Service Market
Italy Automation-as-a-Service Market
Rest of Europe Automation-as-a-Service Market
Asia Pacific Automation-as-a-Service Market
China Automation-as-a-Service Market
Japan Automation-as-a-Service Market
India Automation-as-a-Service Market
South Korea Automation-as-a-Service Market
Singapore Automation-as-a-Service Market
Malaysia Automation-as-a-Service Market
Rest of Asia Pacific Automation-as-a-Service Market
LAMEA Automation-as-a-Service Market
Brazil Automation-as-a-Service Market
Argentina Automation-as-a-Service Market
UAE Automation-as-a-Service Market
Saudi Arabia Automation-as-a-Service Market
South Africa Automation-as-a-Service Market
Nigeria Automation-as-a-Service Market
Rest of LAMEA Automation-as-a-Service Market
Companies Profiled
IBM Corporation
Microsoft Corporation
Hewlett Packard Enterprise (HPE) Company
Pegasystems, Inc.
Automation Anywhere, Inc.
Blue Prism
UiPath
NICE Ltd.
Kofax
