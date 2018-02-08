ShotOn for Vivo

Add “ShotOn” watermark to your Photos captured with built-in Vivo phone camera automatically

SURAT, INDIA – 7th February, 2018: An application called ShotOn for Vivo: Auto Add Shot on Photo for android users has been pushed by the floating illustration traces for Shot On watermark which isn’t open for each and every cell phone today.

Easily and quick, ShotOn for Vivo incorporates marks like Shoton, Shot By and Custom logo on photos got particularly from the in-manufactured camera of telephone which is altogether required close by every one of the highlights pre-opened.

Additionally, changing and adjusting ShotOn watermark has been made possible from the application as for image appearance.

Stunning features with Application:

→ Use of default phone camera

→ Pack of 3-in-1 Shot On Watermark names

→ Customizable Shot On Logo

→ Editable “ShotOn and Shot by” content

→ Varieties of Fascinated Font Formats

→ Modifiable Shot on name positions

→ Adjustable Size choices

→ Choose and fuse

In addition, redesigning Snapshot with correspondence to Advance settings enables to Adjust Stamp to 4 corners, Choosing Stamp measure from M to XXXL and Highlights with the summary of most esteemed Font Style.

Greencom Ebizz Infotech has course of action of powerful applications into their portfolio which are running in stores today. Among them, Auto Stamper, Add Text and Timestamp on Gallery Photos, and generously more Shot on applications with near thought for various brands too are up running in play-store.