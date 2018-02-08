Infinium Global Research has added a new report on Global Antiviral Drugs Market: Trends Analysis and Forecast 2023. The report presents analysis global as well as regional markets of Antiviral Drugs over the period of 2017 to 2023. Moreover, the IGR-Growth Matrix given in the report provides key focus areas and investment areas the market players can focus on. The market size is presented in terms of value for the historic year 2015 and estimated for forecast period of 2017 to 2023.

The global Antiviral Drugs market was dominated by the North America region followed by the Europe Antiviral Drugs market with potential growth in both of this region, whereas Asia Pacific anticipated growing at highest CAGR. Based on the countries US is the major market for Antiviral Drugs globally followed by India, Germany, and UK. Moreover, India has most HIV cases due which it is one of the most dynamic markets across globe followed by US at second place. Increasing incidences of epidemics in viral infections has played vital role and predominantly drives global antiviral drugs market. Furthermore, strong research and development activities in order to develop and introduce advanced drugs and advanced treatment and formulations including vaccines and combination therapy and others have encouraged demand for antiviral drugs.

Regionally, North America is the largest and dominated market globally and it is anticipated to retain its dominance by accounting largest market shares during forecast period of 2017 to 2023. The growth in this region can be credible to sophisticated healthcare infrastructure as well as presence of leading market players in this region. Whereas, Asia Pacific region expected to emerge as most dynamic region with highest CAGR during forecast period. This is due to Indian market contribution in the region growth followed by China and South Korea. The report covers the analysis of global as well as regional markets of the Antiviral Drugs market.

Moreover the report provides deep insights on demand forecasts, market trends and micro and macro indicators. In addition, this report provides insights on the factors that are driving and restraining the demand globally as well as regionally. Moreover, Infinium Global Research- Growth Matrix (IGR- Growth Matrix) given in the report brings an insight on the investment areas that existing or new market players can consider.

The report provides insights into the market using analytical tools such as Porter’s five forces analysis and value chain analysis of Antiviral Drugs. Moreover, the study highlights current market trends and provides forecast from 2017 to 2023. We also have highlighted future trends in the Antiviral Drugs that will impact the demand during the forecast period.

The Infinium Global Research- Growth Matrix (IGR- Growth Matrix) provided in this report highlights key investing markets in the world. Moreover, the competitive analysis given in each regional market brings an insight on the market share of the leading players. Additionally, the analysis highlights rise and fall in the market shares of the key players in the market. This report will help manufacturers, suppliers and distributors to understand the present and future trends in this market and formulate their strategies accordingly.

Global antiviral drugs market has grown moderately over the past few years, but during the forecast period this market likely to have healthy gains. As of 2023, as per the WHO 35.3 Mn people were infected with HIV globally, hence increased in viral infection incidences considered as one of the strong driving force in this market. Due to which robust R&D activities, advanced treatments and formulations such as vaccines, combination therapy, and others introduced in the market. Moreover, Strong research and development activities have led to introduction of new drugs with better efficacy and less side effects thereby contributing significantly in the global growth. On the other hand, High risk of failure, higher cost associated with research and development activities, and stringent government regulations are the major growth barriers inhibiting global growth of this market.

Increasing incidences of epidemics in viral infections such as influenza, respiratory syncytial virus and others anticipated to provide massive growth opportunities for this market over the forecast period. Whereas, High cost associated with development of new drugs and usage of natural products will pose as major challenge in front of this market.

The report segments the global antiviral drugs market by drug type, by therapeutics, by end user, and by region. The market size of each segment has been provided in terms of value (USD) and volume (tons). Market segmentation based on type includes branded drugs and generic drugs. On the basis of therapeutics global market has been divided into HIV/AIDS therapeutics, hepatitis (B&C) therapeutics, herpes therapeutics, influenza therapeutics and others (Pneumonia). Market segmentation based on end user includes hospitals, clinics, and ambulatory surgical center

The companies covered in the report include Roche Holding AG, Gilead, GlaxoSmithKline, Bristol-Myers-Squibb, Abbott Healthcare, Med Immune/AstraZeneca, Schering-Plough, Johnson & Johnson, Merck & Co, Gilead Sciences, Dr Reddy, and Cipla

