The report on Auto Dimming Mirror Market by fuel type (BEV, ICE), application (inside, outer rear view), functionality (connected, non-connected), vehicle type (passenger, commercial vehicle) trends analysis and forecasts up to 2023 studies the market sizes, key trends and opportunities in the main geographies such as North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Rest of the World. According to the report the Global Auto Dimming Mirror Market is projected to grow at a CAGR of 3.04% in terms of value over the period of 2017-2023. The growth in the world market is primarily driven by significant contribution by North America (Leading region) region to this market.

The recent report identified that Asia-Pacific dominated the global auto dimming mirror market over the last couple of years, while emerging markets of Asia-Pacific and Latin America are anticipated to contribute significantly to the growth in the auto dimming mirror market worldwide.

The report segments the global auto dimming mirror market on the basis of fuel type, application, functionality and vehicle type.

Global Auto Dimming Mirror Market by Fuel Type

BEV

ICE

Others

Global Auto Dimming Mirror Market by Application

Inside Rear View

Outer Rear View

Global Auto Dimming Mirror Market by Functionality

Connected

Non-Connected

Global Auto Dimming Mirror Market by Vehicle Type

Passenger Vehicle

Commercial Vehicle

Companies Profiled in the Report

Ficosa

Ichikoh

Murakami

Samvardhana

Gentex

Magna

Tokai Rika

Honda Lock

SL Corporation

Flabeg

