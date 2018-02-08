PUNE: With winter in its peak and pollution levels crossing the poor category mark, the Hospitals and local physicians in Mumbai have noticed a sharp rise in the incidence of respiratory infections, the milder of which are popularly described as “cold” and the more severe as “flu.”

Every year, millions of work and school days are lost because of cold and flu. Children are more susceptible to infection as they have a low level of immunity to flu. It is highly contagious and people with flue can spread it to others up to about 6 feet away. While vaccination still remains the most effective method for flu prevention according to health professionals, there is also evidence that air purifiers using HEPASilent™ filtration technology can help you stay well during the flu season.

According to Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC), most healthy adults may be able to infect other people beginning 1 day before symptoms develop and up to 5 to 7 days after becoming sick. Children may pass the virus for longer than 7 days. Symptoms start 1 to 4 days after the virus enters the body. That means that you may be able to pass on the flu to someone else before you know you are sick, as well as while you are sick. Some people can be infected with the flu virus but have no symptoms. During this time, those persons may still spread the virus to others.

As per WHO, annual flu epidemics are thought to result in about three and five million cases of severe illness every year around the world.Anyone can get the flu (even healthy people), and serious problems related to the flu can happen at any age, but some people are at high risk of developing serious flu-related complications if they get sick. This includes people 65 years and older, people of any age with certain chronic medical conditions (such as asthma, diabetes, or heart disease), pregnant women, and young children.

More often than not, humans are the main source of infectious diseases. With the cold and flu season in full swing, we need to use all the aids available to help battle becoming infected, from boosting immune systems to cleaning the air of germs.

Tips that could help you avoid the seasonal flu:

1. Wash your hand frequently

2. Disinfect keyboards, phones and surfaces regularly

3. Avoid close contact with sick people

4. Avoiding touching your mouth, nose, and eyes

5. Get sufficient sleep, as it can boost the immune system

6. Avoid stress as it can lower immunity defences

7. Keep rooms at home and work well ventilated

