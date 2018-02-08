ACD or acid citrate dextrose is a solution of sodium citrate, citric acid and dextrose in water which is primarily used as an anticoagulant to preserve blood specimen. ACD tubes are specialized tubes utilized to preserve the whole blood specimen for future testing purpose. There are several types of acid citrate dextrose tubes available in the market. ACD tubes are primarily utilized in hospitals, clinics and diagnostics centers worldwide.

Report Overview @ https://www.transparencymarketresearch.com/acid-citrate-dextrose-tubes-market.html

Safety of the blood and blood components is an absolute necessity even though the blood components provided by blood banks are free from bacteria, viruses and other disease causing microorganisms. Risks that may arise during blood transfusion are a major cause of concern in the blood industry. Companies are considering blood decontamination as a step towards providing safe blood to patients. Hence, manufacturing companies are engaged in developing advanced ACD tubes to preserve blood for longer time. Thus advancement of ACD tubes is accentuating the global market demand of ACD tubes in hospitals, clinics and diagnostics centers.

Moreover, aging population is more prone to common health conditions such as arthritis and heart diseases. National Health Service (NHS) stated in 2012 that, the number of people aged 65 years and above is expected to rise by 65% in the next 25 years. Similarly, according, to the World Health Organization (WHO) it has been estimated that the global elderly population is expected to reach around 2 billion by 2050; this was around 524 million in 2010. Additionally, the global geriatric population is expected to grow at the fastest rate in developed countries such as Italy, Germany, the U.K., the U.S. and Japan. Hence, increasing incidences of cancer, arthritis and heart diseases would support the need for surgical procedures where blood plays an important role.

Download Report Brochure @ https://www.transparencymarketresearch.com/sample/sample.php?flag=B&rep_id=5501

Heart disease, a leading cause of death, accounted for approximately 30% of total number of deaths globally in 2008. In most accident cases or during surgeries, the person loses substantial amount of blood. Thus, blood is a vital component during surgeries which are transfused to reduce the mortality rate. Therefore, the rising number of surgical procedures is increasing the demand for safe and hygienic blood, thereby the demand of ACD tube is also increasing to preserve blood.

North America currently represents the largest regional market for ACD tubes primarily due to strong demand of the devices and increasing awareness among people about blood transfusion reaction. Europe accounted for the second largest market for ACD blood collection tubes after North America. A rise in the aging population and longer life expectancy has been majorly driving the ACD tubes market in Europe. Asia-Pacific comprises countries such as India, China, Australia, Japan and Malaysia. Japan and China accounted for the largest share of the ACD tubes market among the Asia-Pacific countries due to strong demand and increase in awareness about the device. Technological advancements is further expected to accentuate the market growth in these regions. Rest of the World (RoW) comprises the markets of Latin America, the Middle East and Africa. The market for ACD tubes in RoW is primarily fuelled by investment in healthcare infrastructure in Brazil and Mexico.

Some of the major market players involved in manufacturing the ACD tubes and contributing in the global market share includes Fisher Scientific UK Ltd, Becton, Dickinson and Company, Cryoquip, LLC among others.

Enquiry for discount on this report @ https://www.transparencymarketresearch.com/sample/sample.php?flag=D&rep_id=5501

About Us

Transparency Market Research (TMR) is a market intelligence company, providing global business information reports and services. Our exclusive blend of quantitative forecasting and trends analysis provides forward-looking insight for thousands of decision makers. TMR’s experienced team of analysts, researchers, and consultants, use proprietary data sources and various tools and techniques to gather, and analyze information. Our business offerings represent the latest and the most reliable information indispensable for businesses to sustain a competitive edge.

Each TMR syndicated research report covers a different sector – such as pharmaceuticals, chemicals, energy, food & beverages, semiconductors, med-devices, consumer goods and technology. These reports provide in-depth analysis and deep segmentation to possible micro levels. With wider scope and stratified research methodology, TMR’s syndicated reports strive to provide clients to serve their overall research requirement.

US Office Contact

90 State Street, Suite 700

Albany, NY 12207

Tel: +1-518-618-1030

USA – Canada Toll Free: 866-552-3453

Email: sales@transparencymarketresearch.com

Website: https://www.transparencymarketresearch.com