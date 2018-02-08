SHUKR Islamic Clothing springs forward into the next quarter with their unique styles that combine Western styles with Islamic modesty, and at the front of their collection are their favoured abayas.

After another successful Winter collection, it’s no surprise that SHUKR Islamic Clothing continues to gain worldwide success with their unique abaya collections. Abayas are already predicted to be a favoured choice among Muslim women for the new Spring season, along with tunics and long skirts.

“SHUKR is inspired by the beauty if Islamic modesty, and we take pride in sharing that inspiration with the Muslim community around the world,” says Anas Silwood, Managing Partner of SHUKR Islamic Clothing. “Muslims in this day and age know how hard it is to put together presentable, modern and stylish outfits whilst keeping their Islamic principles,” Silwood adds, going to say “As a leading Islamic clothing company, we see it as our duty to provide our customers the inspiration they need to look and feel confident.”

Over the years, UK-based SHUKR has been one of the biggest contributors for Muslim women searching for clothing that meets Islamic standards of dress along with Western styles and sensibilities, including long sleeve shirts, long dresses, skirts, and their all-favoured abayas, which can be difficult to find in mainstream British stores.

Launched in 2001, SHUKR was the first company to provide contemporary, modest clothing that meets the needs of Muslims and non-Muslims living in the West and all over the world. SHUKR is proud to be able to serve people of all religions who find that their faith encourages them to dress modestly, without having to sacrifice style and beauty.

SHUKR Islamic Clothing’s collections can be viewed online at www.shukr.co.uk

Anas Sillwood, Managing Partner

SHUKR Islamic Clothing

Shukr.co.uk

press@ShukrClothing.com