This Valentine, REJOICE IN LOVE LIKE EVER BEFORE AT HOTEL SAHARA STAR, MUMBAI

Organised by Niche Entertainment Pvt. Ltd.

Highlights-

1) Live performance by Shibani Kashyap

2) Fashion show by Designer Swpanil Shinde , Kristy De Cunha and Essay;

3) Choreographed by Celebrity Fashion Choreographer and DJ Nisha Harale

4) Nishita Purandare, Miss Tourism Universe and Parul Bindal, Miss Tourism World walking the ramp along with other fashion models.

5) Celebrity line up- Rahul Dev and Mugdha Godse& many more Bollywood, Television celebs

6) Valentines’ King & Queen

14th February, 2018- Hotel Sahara Star, welcomes you to experience the romantic evening and Walk past an elegant décor done up in red, white and pink as you enter the Hotel onthe 14th of February, 2018 to rejoice in love like never before.

Couples will embrace their “V Day” with some of the best offers in the city. Hotel Sahara Star offers all their guests a food and beverage package of Rs 7000/- only for couple which includes Buffet dinner and soft beverages. The menu created is sensual and chic with a delicious twist. The menu is an amalgamation of chef Rupesh’s divine cooking and aphrodisiac ingredients. In addition to this, express your love underneath world largest pillar less dome in a special way amidst the perfect romantic setting in luxury and comfort the exquisite glassware and cutlery seamlessly sets the tone for an exquisite dining experience. To top it all the service is on par with the best across the world. HotelSahara Star is designed to cater to the myriad tastes of its discerning guests.

Besides the hospitality, one of the most rambunctious five star deluxe hotels in the city will provide Mumbai’s glamour brigade with the ultimate unique night out experience with their first ever Valentine’s Day celebration.

Shibani Kashyap will belt out popular Bollywood hits to the audience. The Sajna Aa Bhi Jaa star is going to make the night the one to remember!

Leading light of Indian fashion landscape, Designer Swpanil Shinde , Kristy De Cunha and Essay will set the colour wheels in motion with a grand fashion sequence. The designs by Swpanil Shinde, Kristy De Cunha and Essay will be an exclusive blend of luxury; opulence and sophistication that will define the mood of the evening .Their creations will epitomise love, passion & beauty. The fashion show will be choreographed by Celebrity Fashion choreographer and DJ Nisha Harale who has choreographed some of the best A listers in B- Town & Television.

Global beauty queens Nishita Purandare, Miss Tourism Universe and Parul Bindal, Miss Tourism World will walk the ramp along with other fashion models.

The evening will see the very fashionable domiciles of Mumbai and amongst those some of the regular faces of the social circuit like Rahul Dev and Mugdha Godse& many more Bollywood, Television celebs. And if you are lucky, you may be crowned Valentine’s King & Queen.

“Manish Sodhi” , CEO of Hotel Sahara Star says“This is the first time that Sahara Star is hosting an event on such a large scale for Valentine’s Day. As we say Hotel Sahara Star a fusion on Hospitality and entertainment and strive to treat our guests with class apart service . With this event, we aim at adding many more theme based events round the year which would be cater to every age group& profession. I wish all our guests a very Happy Valentine’s Day & hope our love & faith lasts forever and welcome you all for a the grand celebration of love”

About Hotel Sahara Star:

Sahara Star, the flagship hotel of Sahara India Pariwar, is one of India’s most desirable destinations. The 5-star deluxe hotel strategically located near Mumbai’s domestic airport magnificently blends Indian mysticism and culture, while personifying the country’s progressive spirit blending peerless hospitality with ultra-modern technology. Hotel Sahara Star enthralls the world with its magnificence, an architectural phenomenon, a majestic landmark, a destination to be experienced in its entire splendor. The Hotel is a distinct yet contemporary destination which caters to the guest’s requirements with state of the art amenities, services & promotions.

Creating a paradigm shift, Sahara Star showcases world largest-pillar-less- clear- to- sky dome, an architectural landmark blending hospitality and entertainment to cater one of the most individualized hospitality experiences. The grand new lobby of the hotel that firmly differentiates between construction and creation is a visual delight, an engineering marvel, a clinical fusion of design and space. Complemented by India’s finest 4,000 sqft Marine Aquarium, abode to world’s only Private Dining Room inside a marine aquarium exquisite marine lives, the Hotel weaves a dining facility amidst these aquatic wonders.

The world’s first ‘hemisphere’ three compound-curved custom designed all glass panoramic elevators rising in the exotic 55,000 sq. ft tropical lagoon can be found nowhere else.

In an ambience steeped in rich culture and superlative luxury, Sahara Sapphire, Mumbai’s largest pillar-less multi-purpose event hall, gives an opportunity for every host to announce their event to the world. Hotel Sahara Star boasts of its largest hall in the city with a floor plate of 55,000 sq.ft, an impressive ceiling height of 25ft. Besides, reigned by contemporary design, Jade Ballroom embraces a sombre play of elegance. With a capacity to host 1000 guests in its abundant space of 10,000 sq.ft. Jade’s pillar-less multi-function area with a ceiling height of 18 feet is a captivating sight for every guest. With a complete makeover of its exclusive rooms – Earth, Mercury, Uranus and Neptune, Hotel Sahara Star is well appointed with 348 guestrooms inclusive of 25 luxurious suites and 8 Food & Beverage outlets. Hotel Sahara Star features an unbelievable external façade made of glass and steel.