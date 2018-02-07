When it comes to managing a medical issue like urinary incontinence, it can be hard to figure out to deal with that issue properly. Urinary incontinence is an issue that can be very difficult for you to manage, in part because it can potentially cause issues that could be embarrassing and messy for you as you go about your daily life, and figuring out how to get the best solution to this problem is going to allow you to go and live your daily life more successfully.

One of the potential solutions that you should examine more closely is using a catheter, which many people think about, but few look into as carefully as they may want to. Figuring out how to get the best catheter for urinary incontinence is about making sure that you have the right solution to the problem that you are currently facing, and one option that you may want to consider is the condom catheter.

The GeeWhiz condom catheter is one of the more interesting options that you’ll find when you start to read catheter reviews, and there is a clear reason for this. This is a condom catheter, which attaches externally and provides many of the benefits of using a condom catheter without the downsides of an internal catheter like discomfort. If you are looking for more information about our 100% silicone condom catheter, then you should visit our website today at www.urinedevice.com.

About Our Company

Wearing a catheter can be potentially messy, if they don’t work properly. This has led many to wear internal catheters, which can be more secure, but far less comfortable thane external catheters. Gee Whiz condom catheters were built to solve the problems with external, condom catheters, so that you’re able to wear your catheter comfortably, whether you’re moving around or in bed. Our solution to the traditional condom catheter was designed to be as effective as possible, and was the 2008 recipient of a Medical Design Excellence Award as a result. If you’ve been disappointed by traditional condom catheters, then give ours a try today!

Contact Us:

Urinedevice

California, USA

For Orders, Call Toll

1-800-639-9323

1-805-388-7669

Website: https://www.urinedevice.com/