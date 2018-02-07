Market Scenario

Commenting on the report, an analyst from Market Research Future (MRFR)’s team said: Increasing application of heat recovery systems in industrial processes is one of the key factors driving the Heat recovery market. Increasing industrialization in certain region is also increasing the demand in the heat recovery market. Strict government regulations are playing a pivotal part in the growth of this market

Favorable government norms, increasing populations and increasing manufacturing activities have made the Asia-Pacific region very attractive for the foreign investors making it the leading region. North America and Europe are other regions with immense potential mainly due to the established infrastructure and dominant players in the market increasingly integrating Heat Recovery in industrial processes.

Hence the market for Heat Recovery Market is expected to grow at XX% CAGR (2016-2027).

Prominent Players –

Alstom SA (France),

General Electric (U.S.)

Siemens AG (Germany),

Mitsubishi Heavy Industries Ltd. (Japan),

ABB Ltd. (Switzerland).

Segments

The Heat Recovery market has been segmented on the basis of application as Chemical, Paper and Pulp, Metal production and metal manufacturing. On the basis of End User the market has been segmented as as power generation and pre heating.

Regional Analysis of Marine Engine Market:

Study Objectives of Waste Heat Recovery

To provide detailed analysis of the market structure along with forecast for the next 10 years of the various segments and sub-segments of the global Waste Heat Recovery market

To provide insights about factors affecting the market growth

To Analyze the Waste Heat Recovery market based on various factors- price analysis, supply chain analysis, Porters five force analysis.

To provide historical and forecast revenue of the market segments and sub-segments with respect to six main geographies and their countries- North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, South America, Middle East, and Africa

To provide country level analysis of the market with respect to the current market size and future prospective

To provide country level analysis of the market for segment by Horse Power, by End User by Propulsion, and by region as well as its sub segments

To provide strategic profiling of key players in the market, comprehensively analyzing their core competencies, and drawing a competitive landscape for the market

To track and analyze competitive developments such as joint ventures, strategic alliances, mergers and acquisitions, and new product developments in the global Waste Heat Recovery market

