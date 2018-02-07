Title 1: Vital Sign Monitoring Market to Grow at a CAGR Of 5.2 %, a New Research Report by Infinium Global Research

Title 2: Increasing Demand for Homecare Monitoring Equipment to Boost the Growth in the Global Vital Sign Monitoring Market; Identifies Infinium Global Research in its Latest Market Research Report

According a report published by Infinium Global Research the Global Vital Sign Monitoring Market was worth USD 4.06 billion in 2016 and it is projected to reach USD 6.75 billion in 2023, expanding at a CAGR of 7.2% between 2017 and 2023.Technological advancements and innovations to drive the growth in this market in the near future, owing to high level of competition among the key players in this industry.

Increase in demand for home care monitoring devices is likely to drive the global market of vital sign monitoring market

Globally rise in geriatric population is one of the major reasons for the rise in demand for self-monitoring medical devices.Frequent visits to hospitals is a difficult task for the aged population. North America, and Europe have a significant % of geriatric population, as a result the Americas and Europe together accounted for more than 75% share in the world vital sign market over the past couple of years.

Key trends identified in the report

Reimbursement facilities for blood pressure monitors in the Americas region

Digital marketing and e-retailing are among the fast emerging trends among the players in the industry.

Growing demand for minimally invasive devices to contribute significantly for the growth in the vital signs market.

Strategic alliances, mergers and acquisitions, and joint ventures are among the key strategies used by the players in the industry

