UV Visible Spectroscopy Market, alternatively known asultraviolet-visible spectrophotometry, refers to the absorption spectroscopytechnique that measures the absorption of ultraviolet radiation due to itsinteraction with a sample. UV/visible spectroscopy utilizes light in thevisible spectral ranges. The reflectance or absorption of UV radiation by asample directly affects the color of the chemicals involved due to electronictransitions. Ultraviolet/visible spectroscopy is used extensively in analyticalchemistry in order to determine the presence of a particular substance in asample or to quantify the amount of substance present in a sample. Owing to theincreasing application of ultraviolet–visible spectroscopy in environmentalscreening, the demand for UV/visible spectroscopy is anticipated to witness arobust demand in the coming years.

Growing demand for UV Visible Spectroscopy Market in variouspharmaceutical industry across the globe is the primary factor predicted toboost the demand of UV/visible spectroscopy during the forecast period from2016 to 2024. In pharmaceutical industry, UV/visible spectroscopy areincreasingly used to detect the presence of impurities in organic molecules.UV/visible spectroscopy is also utilized extensively across variouspharmaceutical industry for structure elucidation of different organicmolecules in order to determine the presence of hetero atoms or to gatherinformation regarding the saturation state of a compound. In addition, risingdemand for UV/visible spectroscopy in food analysis for determining the qualityof food is also expected to trigger the market growth of UV/visiblespectroscopy in the coming eight years. Moreover, increasing investment inmolecular diagnostics and emergence of biobanking is anticipated to create abetter opportunity for different UV/visible spectroscopy manufacturers duringthe forecast period.

However, dearth of skilled labour coupled with longreplacement cycle of the equipment, are some of the primary factor anticipatedto negatively affect the demand of UV/visible spectroscopy to some extent inthe coming years.

For the purpose of providing an exhaustive analysis of themarket, the global UV/visible spectroscopy market has been segmented on thebasis of instrument type, application and geography. Based on instrument type,the global UV Visible Spectroscopy Market has been classified into single-beamsystems, array-based systems, dual-beam systems and handheld systems.UV/visible spectroscopy also finds its application across various sectorsincluding environmental sciences, quality assurance and quality control(QA/QC), academic applications, Industrial application, environmental testingand physical chemistry studies among others. Moreover, information relating tocurrent market trend along with future predictive market growth of variousinstrument types and application segment across different regions includingEurope, North America, Asia Pacific, Middle-East and Africa (MEA) and SouthAmerica is also highlighted in this report.

Among the differentinstrument type, single beam system held the largest market share in 2015.Single beam system are used extensively across various application segment owingto its low cost and high sensitivity of detection. However, array based systemis anticipated to witness the most promising growth during the forecast periodin terms of revenue. Rapid technological advancements taking place in the arraybased system in order to provide improved sensitivity along with faster datacollection is expected to boost the demand array based system in the comingyears across various clinical examination, quality control applications andbiotechnology sector.

Based on application, the industrial sector generated thehighest revenue among the different application segment in 2015. Increasingutilization of UV/visible spectroscopy across various industrial applicationespecially in quality assurance and quality control (QA/QC), research anddevelopment and environmental testing owing to its affordability and ease ofhandling is the primary factor behind this segments dominance.

Geographically, the UV Visible Spectroscopy Market isprimarily driven by Asia Pacific region in terms of growth during the forecastperiod owing to the rising demand for UV/visible spectroscopy in order tosatisfy the growing need of food safety and to deal with the problem ofincreasing environmental pollution.

The globe UV Visible Spectroscopy Market is fragmented innature with the presence of large number of manufacturers. Some of the majorplayers operating in the global UV/visible spectroscopy market includesPerkinElmer Inc. (U.S.), Agilent Technologies Inc. (U.S.), Shimadzu Corporation(Japan) and Jasco Inc. (U.S.) among others.

The report offers a comprehensive evaluation of the market.It does so via in-depth qualitative insights, historical data, and verifiableprojections about market size. The projections featured in the report have beenderived using proven research methodologies and assumptions. By doing so, theresearch report serves as a repository of analysis and information for everyfacet of the market, including but not limited to: Regional markets,technology, types, and applications.