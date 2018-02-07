​The recently published report titled ​United States Water Saving Shower Heads Industry 2018 Market Research Report is an in depth study providing complete analysis of the industry for the period 2018 – 2025. It provides complete overview of United States Water Saving Shower Heads Market considering all the major industry trends, market dynamics and competitive scenario.

The United States Water Saving Shower Heads Industry Report 2018 is an in depth study analyzing the current state of the United States Water Saving Shower Heads Market. It provides brief overview of the market focusing on definitions, market segmentation, end-use applications and industry chain analysis. The study on United States Water Saving Shower Heads Market provides analysis of China market covering the industry trends, recent developments in the market and competitive landscape. Competitive analysis includes competitive information of leading players in China market, their company profiles, product portfolio, capacity, production, and company financials. In addition, report also provides upstream raw material analysis and downstream demand analysis along with the key development trends and sales channel analysis. Research study on United States Water Saving Shower Heads Market also discusses the opportunity areas for investors.

The report provides key statistics on the state of the industry and is a valuable source of guidance and direction for companies and individuals interested in the market.

Table of Contents

United States Water Saving Shower Heads Market Report 2018

1 Water Saving Shower Heads Overview

1.1 Product Overview and Scope of Water Saving Shower Heads

1.2 Classification of Water Saving Shower Heads by Product Category

1.2.1 United States Water Saving Shower Heads Market Size (Sales Volume) Comparison by Type (2013-2025)

1.2.2 United States Water Saving Shower Heads Market Size (Sales Volume) Market Share by Type (Product Category) in 2017

1.2.3 Digital Showers

1.2.4 Electric Showers

1.2.5 Mixer Showers

1.2.6 Power Showers

1.2.7 Eco Showers

1.3 United States Water Saving Shower Heads Market by Application/End Users

1.3.1 United States Water Saving Shower Heads Market Size (Consumption) and Market Share Comparison by Application (2013-2025)

1.3.2 Household Use

1.3.3 Commercial Use

1.4 United States Water Saving Shower Heads Market by Region

1.4.1 United States Water Saving Shower Heads Market Size (Value) Comparison by Region (2013-2025)

1.4.2 The West Water Saving Shower Heads Status and Prospect (2013-2025)

1.4.3 Southwest Water Saving Shower Heads Status and Prospect (2013-2025)

1.4.4 The Middle Atlantic Water Saving Shower Heads Status and Prospect (2013-2025)

1.4.5 New England Water Saving Shower Heads Status and Prospect (2013-2025)

1.4.6 The South Water Saving Shower Heads Status and Prospect (2013-2025)

1.4.7 The Midwest Water Saving Shower Heads Status and Prospect (2013-2025)

1.5 United States Market Size (Value and Volume) of Water Saving Shower Heads (2013-2025)

1.5.1 United States Water Saving Shower Heads Sales and Growth Rate (2013-2025)

1.5.2 United States Water Saving Shower Heads Revenue and Growth Rate (2013-2025)

2 United States Water Saving Shower Heads Market Competition by Players/Suppliers

2.1 United States Water Saving Shower Heads Sales and Market Share of Key Players/Suppliers (2013-2018)

2.2 United States Water Saving Shower Heads Revenue and Share by Players/Suppliers (2013-2018)

2.3 United States Water Saving Shower Heads Average Price by Players/Suppliers (2013-2018)

2.4 United States Water Saving Shower Heads Market Competitive Situation and Trends

2.4.1 United States Water Saving Shower Heads Market Concentration Rate

2.4.2 United States Water Saving Shower Heads Market Share of Top 3 and Top 5 Players/Suppliers

2.4.3 Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion in United States Market

2.5 United States Players/Suppliers Water Saving Shower Heads Manufacturing Base Distribution, Sales Area, Product Type

3 United States Water Saving Shower Heads Sales (Volume) and Revenue (Value) by Region (2013-2018)

3.1 United States Water Saving Shower Heads Sales and Market Share by Region (2013-2018)

3.2 United States Water Saving Shower Heads Revenue and Market Share by Region (2013-2018)

3.3 United States Water Saving Shower Heads Price by Region (2013-2018)

4 United States Water Saving Shower Heads Sales (Volume) and Revenue (Value) by Type (Product Category) (2013-2018)

4.1 United States Water Saving Shower Heads Sales and Market Share by Type (Product Category) (2013-2018)

4.2 United States Water Saving Shower Heads Revenue and Market Share by Type (2013-2018)

4.3 United States Water Saving Shower Heads Price by Type (2013-2018)

4.4 United States Water Saving Shower Heads Sales Growth Rate by Type (2013-2018)

5 United States Water Saving Shower Heads Sales (Volume) by Application (2013-2018)

5.1 United States Water Saving Shower Heads Sales and Market Share by Application (2013-2018)

5.2 United States Water Saving Shower Heads Sales Growth Rate by Application (2013-2018)

5.3 Market Drivers and Opportunities

6 United States Water Saving Shower Heads Players/Suppliers Profiles and Sales Data

6.1 Aqualisa

6.1.1 Company Basic Information, Manufacturing Base and Competitors

6.1.2 Water Saving Shower Heads Product Category, Application and Specification

6.1.2.1 Product A

6.1.2.2 Product B

6.1.3 Aqualisa Water Saving Shower Heads Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2013-2018)

6.1.4 Main Business/Business Overview

6.2 Gainsborough Showers

6.2.2 Water Saving Shower Heads Product Category, Application and Specification

6.2.2.1 Product A

6.2.2.2 Product B

6.2.3 Gainsborough Showers Water Saving Shower Heads Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2013-2018)

6.2.4 Main Business/Business Overview

6.3 Aloys F. Dornbracht GmbH & Co. KG

6.3.2 Water Saving Shower Heads Product Category, Application and Specification

6.3.2.1 Product A

6.3.2.2 Product B

6.3.3 Aloys F. Dornbracht GmbH & Co. KG Water Saving Shower Heads Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2013-2018)

6.3.4 Main Business/Business Overview

6.4 Grohe AG

6.4.2 Water Saving Shower Heads Product Category, Application and Specification

6.4.2.1 Product A

6.4.2.2 Product B

6.4.3 Grohe AG Water Saving Shower Heads Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2013-2018)

6.4.4 Main Business/Business Overview

6.5 Jacuzzi Group Worldwide

6.5.2 Water Saving Shower Heads Product Category, Application and Specification

6.5.2.1 Product A

6.5.2.2 Product B

6.5.3 Jacuzzi Group Worldwide Water Saving Shower Heads Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2013-2018)

6.5.4 Main Business/Business Overview

6.6 Jaquar & Company Private

6.6.2 Water Saving Shower Heads Product Category, Application and Specification

6.6.2.1 Product A

6.6.2.2 Product B

6.6.3 Jaquar & Company Private Water Saving Shower Heads Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2013-2018)

6.6.4 Main Business/Business Overview

6.7 Kohler

6.7.2 Water Saving Shower Heads Product Category, Application and Specification

6.7.2.1 Product A

6.7.2.2 Product B

6.7.3 Kohler Water Saving Shower Heads Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2013-2018)

6.7.4 Main Business/Business Overview

6.8 Masco

6.8.2 Water Saving Shower Heads Product Category, Application and Specification

6.8.2.1 Product A

6.8.2.2 Product B

6.8.3 Masco Water Saving Shower Heads Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2013-2018)

6.8.4 Main Business/Business Overview

6.9 Hansgrohe AG

6.9.2 Water Saving Shower Heads Product Category, Application and Specification

6.9.2.1 Product A

6.9.2.2 Product B

6.9.3 Hansgrohe AG Water Saving Shower Heads Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2013-2018)

6.9.4 Main Business/Business Overview

6.10 Moen

6.10.2 Water Saving Shower Heads Product Category, Application and Specification

6.10.2.1 Product A

6.10.2.2 Product B

6.10.3 Moen Water Saving Shower Heads Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2013-2018)

6.10.4 Main Business/Business Overview

6.11 MX Group

6.12 ROHL LLC

6.13 TRITON SHOWERS

6.14 Vigo Industries LLC

6.15 Vola A/S

6.16 Zoe Industries

7 Water Saving Shower Heads Manufacturing Cost Analysis

7.1 Water Saving Shower Heads Key Raw Materials Analysis

7.1.1 Key Raw Materials

7.1.2 Price Trend of Key Raw Materials

7.1.3 Key Suppliers of Raw Materials

7.1.4 Market Concentration Rate of Raw Materials

7.2 Proportion of Manufacturing Cost Structure

7.2.1 Raw Materials

7.2.2 Labor Cost

7.2.3 Manufacturing Expenses

7.3 Manufacturing Process Analysis of Water Saving Shower Heads

8 Industrial Chain, Sourcing Strategy and Downstream Buyers

8.1 Water Saving Shower Heads Industrial Chain Analysis

8.2 Upstream Raw Materials Sourcing

8.3 Raw Materials Sources of Water Saving Shower Heads Major Manufacturers in 2017

8.4 Downstream Buyers

9 Marketing Strategy Analysis, Distributors/Traders

9.1 Marketing Channel

9.1.1 Direct Marketing

9.1.2 Indirect Marketing

9.1.3 Marketing Channel Development Trend

9.2 Market Positioning

9.2.1 Pricing Strategy

9.2.2 Brand Strategy

9.2.3 Target Client

9.3 Distributors/Traders List

10 Market Effect Factors Analysis

10.1 Technology Progress/Risk

10.1.1 Substitutes Threat

10.1.2 Technology Progress in Related Industry

10.2 Consumer Needs/Customer Preference Change

10.3 Economic/Political Environmental Change

11 United States Water Saving Shower Heads Market Size (Value and Volume) Forecast (2018-2025)

11.1 United States Water Saving Shower Heads Sales Volume, Revenue Forecast (2018-2025)

11.2 United States Water Saving Shower Heads Sales Volume Forecast by Type (2018-2025)

11.3 United States Water Saving Shower Heads Sales Volume Forecast by Application (2018-2025)

11.4 United States Water Saving Shower Heads Sales Volume Forecast by Region (2018-2025)

12 Research Findings and Conclusion

13 Appendix

13.1 Methodology/Research Approach

13.1.1 Research Programs/Design

13.1.2 Market Size Estimation

13.1.3 Market Breakdown and Data Triangulation

13.2 Data Source

13.2.1 Secondary Sources

13.2.2 Primary Sources

13.3 Disclaimer

