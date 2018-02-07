Market Scenario:

Soy food is the processed form of soybeans that contain high amount of fibers and protein and less or eligible cholesterol content. Soy is also used as lactose alternative and hence can be consumer by population of lactose intolerant consumers. Soybeans is processed and sold as soya milk, tofu, soya flour, soya oil and others. The high protein content of the product makes it a healthier choice thereby attracting consumers towards its high consumption. The fiber content helps in the loss of excess fat from the body and also helps is maintaining a healthy digestive system.

The escalating demand for healthy food products amongst the consumers is influencing the positive growth of the soy foods market. Shifting consumers eating pattern and inclination towards choosing healthy food for consumption is fueling up the market demand of the product. Consumers are becoming aware of the health benefits obtained from the soy foods which is having a high impact on increased soy foods market share. Soy foods is available in various forms and helps in preventing the cardiovascular diseases. The soy oil segment is found to be dominating amongst the various others for. However, the growth of soy milk and tofu as a potential soy product is calculated to increase a high rate during the given forecast period.

Key Players:

The key players profiled in the soy food market are Archer Daniels Midland Company (U.S.), Alpro (Belgium), Dean Foods Company (U.S.), China Yingxia International Inc (China), Barentz Europe B.V. (Netherlands), Eden Foods, Inc. (U.S.), CHS Inc. (U.S.), Groupe Danone (Spain), Cargill, Incorporated (U.S.)

Request a Sample Report @ https://www.marketresearchfuture.com/sample_request/2622

Study Objectives of Soy Food Market:

Detail analysis of the market’s segments and sub-segments

To estimate and forecast market size by major-type, specialty-diet, form, application and region

To analyses key driving forces which are influencing the market

Region level market analysis and market estimation of North America, Europe, Asia, and rest of the world (ROW) and their countries

Value chain analysis & supply chain analysis of the soy food products

Company profiling of major players in the market

Competitive strategy analysis and mapping key stakeholders in the market

Analysis of historical market trends and technologies along with current government regulatory requirements

Intended Audience:

Soy food manufacturers

Beverage Industry

Health nut manufacturers

Processed food manufacturers

Retailers and wholesalers

Traders, importers and exporters

Key Findings:

Application of soy foods in processed food products is growing at a steady rate

The major producer countries of soy foods include U.S., Brazil, China and Argentina

Segments

Soy Food has been segmented on the basis of major type which comprises naturally-concentrated soy products, soymilk, soy beverages, tofu & tofu products, sauces, oil, nuts and others

Soy Food has been segmented on the basis of specialty-diet which comprises vegetarian, high-protein, organic, vegan, high fiber and others

Soy Food has been segmented on the basis of form which comprises liquid, nuggets, seeds, powder and others

Soy Food has been segmented on the basis of application which comprises soy flour, sauces, breakfast foods, gravy mixes, drink mixes, meat substitutes, processed foods, infant foods and others

Access Report Details @ https://www.marketresearchfuture.com/reports/soy-food-market-2622

Regional Analysis:

Global Soy Food Market is segmented into North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and rest of the world (ROW). Among these North America has the major market share followed Europe. Increasing demand of healthy convenience food and on-the-go health drink products amongst the developed countries of North America and Europe region is supporting the growth of soy food market. Also, Asia- Pacific is emerging as a potential market for soy food. China, India, Thailand, Turkey, U.K. and Germany are the major importers of soy food.