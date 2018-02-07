The report on Global Smart Electricity Meters Market covers segments such as technology and application. The technology segments include AMR and AMI.

Browse Research Report: https://www.infiniumglobalresearch.com/ict_semiconductor/global_smart_electricity_meters_market

Infinium Global Research has added a new report on Smart Electricity Meters Market. The report presents analysis of global as well as regional markets of smart electricity meters over the period of 2017 – 2023. Moreover, the growth matrix presented by Infinium Global Research identifies the key investment markets in the near future, this will not only help the companies to understand the competitive position in the global smart electricity meters market but also make strategic decisions to capture the most lucrative markets in the near future. The market size is presented in terms of value for the historic year 2015 and estimated for forecast period of 2017 to 2023.

Segments Covered

The report on global smart electricity meters market covers segments such as technology and application. The technology segments include AMR and AMI. On the basis of application, the global smart electricity meters market is categorized into commercial, residential and utility.

Get Sample Copy of this Report: https://www.infiniumglobalresearch.com/Reports/MakeSampleRequest/929

Geographic Coverage

The report provides regional analysis covering geographies such as North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and Rest of the World. In this section the key trends and market size for each geography is provided over the period of 2015 – 2023.

The countries covered in the North America region include the U.S., Canada, and Mexico; while Asia-Pacific includes China, Japan, India, South Korea, Malaysia, and among others. Moreover, Germany, U.K., France, Spain, and Rest of Europe are included in the European region. The U.S. drives the growth in the North America region as it is the largest market in the region. The Asia-pacific region offers a substantial potential for the market growth owing to rapid growth in markets such as India and China.

Make an Enquiry: https://www.infiniumglobalresearch.com/Reports/MakeEnquiryRequest/929

Companies Profiled:

The report provides profiles of the companies in the global smart electricity meters market such as, Elster Group, Holley Metering Ltd., Landis+Gyr, Schneider Electric, ABB Ltd., Siemens AG, General Electric (GE) Company, Iskraemeco, Itron, Inc., and Neptune Technology.

About Us

Infinium Global Research and Consulting Solutions is started with a single motto of being business partner of first choice. We at Infinium work on the strengths of our clients to ensure we help them consolidate their market position. We firmly believe in the fact that ‘if you are able to develop newer opportunities then you find there is no dearth of opportunities for you. With our strategic research approaches and deep dive in the market segments, we try to find out new opportunities that our clients can encash with their existing resources. Our experts with over 100 years of cumulative experience in research offer the best in the industry services to our clients to ensure that they achieve their business goals.

Contact Us

Infinium Global Research,

Toll Free:

U.S. + Canada: 1-800-638-0796,

UK: +44-2033182010

Website: https://www.infiniumglobalresearch.com

Email: sales@infiniumglobalresearch.com

skype: Infiniumglobalresearch