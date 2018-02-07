Right here at Merely Tiles and Bathrooms we boast an substantial Bathroom and Tile showroom in Cheadle Hulme, Stockport. Get additional information about Bathroom Showrooms Cheshire

Let us inspire your new bathroom design by visiting our showroom that is fitted out having a great selection of diverse bathrooms like designer, modern and regular style suites, showers, taps, furniture, tiles and bathroom accessories.

We also offer you a superb selection of Wall and Floor Tiles as well as a complete range of stone selections on display. Our tiles are brought in straight to our shop from Spain, Italy, Indonesia, Turkey, plus the Far East and we stock a big range of our extremely personal UK manufactured tiles. This enables us to satisfy all our customers’ requests with our amazing selection of tiles and stone. Our merchandise contain glass tiles, mosaic tiles, Travertine tiles, limestone tiles, marble tiles, slate tiles, porcelain tiles, ceramic tiles, below floor heating, grouts and all the things else you may need.

We are pleased to supply you a complete customer service package to assist you choose out exactly what you happen to be looking for our employees are seasoned and are able to advise you on all our bathroom merchandise and can guide you on new styles and trends, we’ll allow you to measure the tiles to make sure that you get the appropriate quantity needed for installation, we’re also able to estimate how much the total will expense which includes installing your new Bathroom, Tiles or Stone.

At Merely Tiles and Bathrooms we also stock Beneath Floor Heating, Adhesives, Grout, Tile Trims and every thing else you could possibly need to redecorate your home. We can also show you which tools you’ll need if you’d like to install the tiles oneself.

Please really feel totally free to make contact with us at Basically Tiles and Bathrooms on Tel: 0161 486 9573