Sharanya Narayani International School (SNIS) aims to develop students who think, inquire, act and reflect. Teaching and learning will stimulate analytical, logical, critical, creative, and reflective skills to help students become lifelong learners and responsible global citizens in an ever changing world. Show less

IB

Board:

IB

Class Range:

1-8

IGCSE

Board:

IGCSE

Address- 232/1, Thoranahalli, Chikkanahalli, Near Hoskote, Bangalore, Karnataka

Contact Number- +91-9901570066

website – http://snis.edu.in/

