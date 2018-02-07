Market Highlights:

The security operation center market has been segmented on the basis of technology, function, service and model. The function segment is further bifurcated into control, monitoring and operational. Security operation center monitors and analyzes activity on networks, servers, endpoints, databases, applications, websites, and other systems, looking for anomalous activity that could be indicative of a security incident or compromise.

Security Operation Center Market is a centralized unit that deals with security issues of an organization on a technical level. Security is gaining importance in the corporate structure. A security operation center can help to secure and enable the business about attackers. It enables information security functions to respond faster, work more collaboratively, and share knowledge more effectively.

The security operation center is responsible for ensuring that potential security incidents are correctly identified, analyzed, defended, investigated, and reported. Major forces driving the growth of security operation center market are increasing need for data security and increasing cyber-attacks and cybercrimes.

Major Key Players:

• Capgemini SE (France)

• Cisco Systems, Inc. (U.S.)

• Secure Works, Inc. (U.S.)

• Symantec Corporation (U.S.)

• Raytheon Company (U.S)

• Treo (Turkey)

• Digital Guardian (U.S)

• F5 Networks, Inc. (U.S)

• Fortinet, Inc. (U.S)

• AlienVault (U.S)

Security Operation Center Market Segmentation:

The security operation center market has been segmented on the basis of technology, function, service and model. The service segment is further bifurcated into reporting, vulnerability assessment, security assessment, security alert and proactive analysis and systems management. Proactive analysis is aimed at improving the level of organizational security.

Regional Analysis:

The regional analysis of security operation center market is being studied for regions such as Asia Pacific, North America, Europe and Rest of the World. It has been observed that North America is estimated to account for the largest share of the market, whereas Asia-Pacific is projected to grow at the fastest rate during the forecast period. The major growth in security operation center market in North America is attributed to the technical advancements and increasing need data security.

Market Research Analysis:

The global security operation center market, by geography, has been segmented into North America, Europe, Asia Pacific and Others. In the global security operation center market, Asia Pacific is anticipated to witness relatively faster adoption and hence is expected to grow at the highest CAGR during the forecast period. Within Asia Pacific, security operation center market is projected to contribute faster to the growth of revenue backed by increasing adoption of web and mobile based applications in countries such as Japan, China and India.

Across Europe, countries including Germany, France and the U.K. are anticipated to drive the growth of security operation center market. In Europe, the presence of advanced infrastructure and increasing adoption of technological advancements in numerous countries is driving the market growth of security operation center market. The developed economies in these regions and increasing need for data security are the major reasons for the growth of security operation center market.

Security Operation Center Market (MRFR) Research Analysis:

Security operation center market can be segmented on the basis of technology, function, service and model. The service segment is bifurcated into security device management, reporting, security alert, security assessment, vulnerability assessment and proactive analysis and system management. The security service device management segment is further bifurcated into fault management and configuration management. The main objective of fault management is to ensure continuous operation and optimal use of the customer’s security while the primary objective of configuration management is to ensure constant alignment of the rules of firewalling to customer needs and concerns.

The study was conducted using an objective combination of primary and secondary information including inputs from key participants in the industry. The report contains a comprehensive market and vendor landscape in addition to a SWOT analysis of the key vendors.

