Hairdressers are contributing to global carbon footprint emissions due to chemicals in hair products and carbon consumption of scissors. Scissor Tech promotes eco-friendly hairstyling with durable stainless steel scissors.

[Western Australia, 05/02/2018] – Scissor Tech in Australia offers a range of quality hairdressing scissors that reduce the carbon footprint of salons. With durable scissors that last up to 5-6 years, carbon consumption will be reduced.

Carbon Footprint in Salons

The hairdressing industry is pushing towards becoming more environmentally friendly. From shampoos and colour dyes to blow dryers and scissors, salons are switching to eco-friendly products and energy-saving practices.

According to Scissor Tech, the production of scissors requires copious amounts of carbon – a principal hardener for stainless steel. Low-quality scissors that break and become rusty will be replaced quicker than durable ones, hence increasing the manufacturing of scissors.

Scissor Tech says, “When you buy something that’ll last a lifetime, it’s a decision that reduces your overall carbon footprint. And that can’t be a bad thing!”

Scissor Tech’s Range of Durable Hairdressing Scissors

Scissor Tech has a wide collection of scissors of various types and uses. Their catalogue includes barbering scissors, coloured scissors, left-handed scissors and swivel scissors.

Among the brands they feature is the Matsui brand that has been a staple tool of hairdressers. Made from high-quality Japanese steel, these scissors provide comfort and versatility.

Scissor Tech also offers the Yasaka brand of scissors that have excellent resistance to corrosion, wear and abrasion. Yasaka scissors have become a world-famous brand in the hairdressing industry.

About Scissor Tech Australia

Scissor Tech is a leader in providing high-quality hairdressing tools in Western Australia. For over 19 years, they have provided only the best quality of products for salons and barber shops all over Perth and nearby areas.

To learn more about the company and their products, you may visit <a href="https://www.scissortechaustralia.com.au/" https://www.scissortechaustralia.com.au