The report gives the clear picture of current Road Marking Materials Market scenario and the predicted future of the industry. The report focuses on the basis of market drivers, restraints, growth, trends and forecast for the period of 2017-2024. In addition, the report also maps the market performance by value chain analysis which will help in better product differentiation along with the analysis of each segment in terms of opportunity, market attractiveness index and growth rate.

Road marking materials are components used for marking on roads to provide traffic and parking information. Thermoplastic is the one of major material used in road marking. It is a powder paint that has to be heated up to 200o C and then sprayed on road surfaces. When the paint cools down it forms a line that is used to deliver official information. They can also be used by different vehicles to mark parking spaces. Global road marking materials market is likely to testify augmented growth on account of growing demand for road safety and maintenance associated with rising traffic, road infrastructure spending and resulting construction. Increase in global population has directed to an increase in road construction to facilitate faster and easier transportation and trade. The number of accidents on roads has also amplified simultaneously, leading to growing demand for road safety marking and coating materials.

The major market drivers are increased awareness for safety on roads and infrastructural developments and Roadways Projects in Emerging Economies. The market growth might be restricted due to shortage of Raw Materials and traditional Methods by Road Contractors under the study period.

Get FREE Sample Report Copy @ http://www.decisiondatabases.com/contact/download-sample-3459

Report includes a detailed analysis on value chain in order to provide a holistic view of the road marking materials market. Value chain analysis comprises detailed evaluation of the roles of various players involved in the road marking materials industry, from raw material suppliers to end-users. Road marking materials market attractiveness analysis has been included in order to analyze the application segments that are estimated to be lucrative during the forecast period on the basis of their market size and growth rate. Attractiveness of the market has been derived from market size, profit margin, growth rate, availability of raw materials, competition, and other factors such as social and legal constraints.

The report also offers a competitive landscape of the overall market with company profiles of players such as Cinkarna Celje, Evonik industries, Huntsman pigments, Amma global group, The Sherwin Williams Company, Geveko Markings, Swarco Limburger Lackfabrik GMBH, Automark technologies Private Ltd., Kelly Bros Erinline. In terms of geography, the road marking materials market has been segmented into regions such as North America, Europe, Asia Pacific and Rest of the World. The study provides a detailed view of country-level aspects of the market on the basis of application segments and estimates the market in terms of revenue and volume during the forecast period.



Table Of Contents – Overview

1.Introduction

2.Executive Summary

3.Market Analysis

4.Road Marking Materials Market Analysis By Type

5.Road Marking Materials Market Analysis By Application

6.Road Marking Materials Market Analysis By Region

7.Competitive Landscape Of Road Marking Materials Companies

8.Company Profiles Of Road Marking Materials Industry

Buy Now this Report @ http://www.decisiondatabases.com/contact/buy-now-3459